Extremadura’s leadership in photovoltaic energy

The director general of Industry, Energy and Mines, Raquel Pastor López, attended the II UNEF Meeting (Spanish Photovoltaic Union) which brought together the directors general of energy of the Autonomous Communities and the heads of Red Eléctrica Española in Palma de Mallorca.

Thus, during this meeting, topics of “great relevance” were discussed which add more information to the decisions that these directors general have to take in relation to the photovoltaic sector.

In this way, aspects related to the current situation of the sector and its main challenges, electrical planning and the use of European funds, the problem of administrative processing of storage, the promotion of self-consumption, electrification on demand, the creation of energy communities and the industrialization of the photovoltaic sector were addressed.

In this regard, the Director General has expressed her satisfaction after this meeting, which has served, among other things, to publicize the “immense potential” that Extremadura has as a producer of photovoltaic energy, as highlighted by the Regional Government in a press release.