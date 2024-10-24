Concern and uncertainty in the wind energy sector over the new draft bill on fiscal and administrative measures from the Xunta

The draft bill on fiscal and administrative measures from the Xunta has begun its parliamentary process. The wind sector believes that the text proposes a paradigm shift in relation to the repowering of wind farms, which clashes head-on with the fundamental principles of the existing legal system.

The wind sector, understanding that the spirit of the law may be to boost the repowering of wind farms, believes that the formula presented in the Bill is erroneous and detrimental to the interests of companies, society, the economy and the image of the country. The situation in the processing of wind projects in Galicia is dramatic and conveys legal uncertainty. This type of proposal can generate greater uncertainty for investors. Galicia has 3,874 MW installed (183 wind farms), of which 2,007 MW (86 farms) are 20 years old or older and could be forced to be repowered by this Law.

It is key to find a solution to streamline repowering without it being by mandate and thus avoid generating additional risks, judicialization of projects or unjustified losses to the promoters.

The Bill establishes that repowering will be mandatory for those parks that have either reached the end of their design useful life or have reached 25 years since their commissioning, in the absence of such provisions.

The concept of design useful life is not synonymous with equipment obsolescence, loss of operability or safety risks. “Useful life” refers to the manufacturer’s certificate that guarantees the performance of the machine, if certain wind resource conditions are met, for a number of years. In Spain, most wind farms that are reaching this period maintain their production within the highest standards of efficiency and safety.

At this point, developers can opt for life extension or repowering, and the moment to do so depends on each project; it cannot be generalised or imposed. Life extension is a productive, efficient and sustainable formula, since it maintains the wind production necessary for the mix without endangering any aspect of safety.

However, the repowering of the parks will eventually occur and from the sector we have been recommending the appropriate measures to achieve its activation at an appropriate pace and to meet the objectives established by the PNIEC. The acceleration of repowering must be based on implementing measures that facilitate it and reduce risk in the process, that help to prepare environmental impact studies with a differential perspective, and in complying with the European regulations in this regard, guaranteeing the maximum processing times.

The wind sector argues that in no case should repowering be carried out under a “mandate” and much less should it assume the threat that an owner may be deprived of access to the Grid if he does not activate repowering at the time that an Administration so decides.

Juan Virgilio Márquez, CEO of AEE, states: “The obligation to repower aggravates the already dramatic situation of legal uncertainty that exists in Galicia, where more than 2 GW of new wind projects are paralyzed by precautionary measures imposed by the TSXG or awaiting the solution to the preliminary question that the TSXG itself has raised to the CJEU. In Galicia, any development of a wind farm, whether new or repowered, faces enormous uncertainty. Currently, there are more than 2,000 MW of existing wind farms in Galicia that, if the Bill is approved, would be forced to consider their repowering automatically and almost simultaneously. Wind farms that are producing normally and providing competitive and decarbonised energy to the system would be forced to face an administrative process that offers no guarantees.”

The obligation to repower wind farms, as proposed in the PL, violates the following aspects, among others: