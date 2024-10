Decentralised solar photovoltaic (PV): A gender perspective

This study finds that women continue to face numerous barriers to engagement in the decentralised solar photovoltaic (PV) workforce, providing recommendations to advance female inclusion in the sector.

Decentralised renewable energy, particularly solar PV, can provide much-needed access to clean, reliable and affordable energy for remote and hard-to-electrify communities, and can also significantly boost employment opportunities in these areas. In 2023, more than 300 000 people were estimated to be directly employed in the decentralised solar PV sector across Ethiopia, India, Kenya, Nigeria and Uganda.

However, these opportunities do not appear to be equally accessible to all. Women made up only a small portion of this workforce and face numerous barriers to engagement, including societal constraints, issues of self-perception, lack of opportunities for education and training, employer and customer biases, pay gaps, safety and mobility concerns, and a lack of workplace flexibility.

This report identifies these challenges and proposes solutions to harness the vast, transformative potential of women in the decentralised renewable energy sector. It offers a pathway to improving female inclusion in the sector by mainstreaming targeted policies and programs that provide women with access to training, education, employment and entrepreneurial opportunities; and creating a positive enabling environment for women, including through outreach programs and greater job flexibility.