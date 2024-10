German company to implement offshore wind project in Vietnam

German company PNE plans to invest 4.6 billion dollars in an offshore wind project in the central Vietnamese province of Binh Dinh.

The information was released during a working meeting on the subject held today between representatives of PNE and authorities of the Vietnamese town.

The secretary of the Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam in this province, Ho Quoc Dung, stressed the importance of the plan and pledged to support the activities of the German company, in accordance with Binh Dinh’s policies on the development of renewable and clean energy.

According to Quoc Dung, the project has a capacity of 2,000 megawatts and is divided into three phases with an investment of more than 1.5 billion dollars in each stage.

After being put into operation, the plant is expected to generate around 7.1 billion kilowatt hours of electricity each year for the national power grid system, while contributing about 64 million USD to the provincial budget.

PNE Chairman Per Hornung Pedersen said the Vietnamese locality can meet all the project requirements, such as wind speed and infrastructure system.

He expressed hope that the two sides will cooperate more closely to speed up the progress of the project.

Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Committee in Binh Dinh Ho Quoc Dung (R) met with PNE Chairman Per Hornung Pedersen (Source: VNA)