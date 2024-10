Vestas secures 70 MW wind power order in Germany

Vestas is pleased to announce a new wind turbine order as part of its fourth quarter order, demonstrating its commitment to advancing wind energy in Europe. The order comes from Terrawatt Planungsgesellschaft mbH for the Ostharingen wind farm in Goslar, Germany.

The project will have a total capacity of 70 MW and will feature five V162-6.2 MW wind turbines and seven V162-6.0 wind turbines operating in 5.6 MW mode. This combination highlights Vestas’ versatile wind turbine solutions designed to optimize energy production.

In addition, the project will benefit from a 25-year AOM5000 service contract, ensuring long-term operational efficiency and reliability.

Delivery of the wind turbines is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2025, with commissioning scheduled for the first quarter of 2026. This project reinforces Vestas’ continued role in supporting Germany’s renewable energy goals, while contributing to a sustainable and resilient energy future through innovative wind technology.

