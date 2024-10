India records 90GW of solar photovoltaic (PV) capacity

According to the latest data from India’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), the country’s total installed power capacity reached 452.69 GW as of October, with renewable energy contributing 201.45 GW, or 46.3% of the total.

Photovoltaic solar energy leads the renewable segment with 90.76 GW, accounting for 45.1% of the renewable mix, followed by wind energy at 47.36 GW and hydropower at 46.92 GW. Other technologies, including bioenergy (comprising biomass and biogas) with 11.32 GW and small hydropower with 5.07 GW, make up the remainder.

Within the photovoltaic sector, ground-mounted solar accounts for the largest share at 70.05 GW. Grid-connected rooftop solar contributes 14.30 GW, while hybrid solar projects with grid integration add 2.63 GW. Off-grid solar installations total 3.78 GW.

The MNRE attributes the growth in renewable capacity to several key initiatives, including the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for solar manufacturing. So far, two rounds of financial incentives have been allocated to support more than 48 GW of vertically integrated domestic solar PV manufacturing capacity.

The Indian government is also driving photovoltaic solar demand through programs like the PM-KUSUM scheme, targeting over 30 GW of solar installations for agricultural feeders, and the recently launched PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, which aims to promote residential rooftop solar with a goal of over 30 GW.

As per India’s National Electricity Plan, the country aims to reach 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030 and over 600 GW by 2032.

Sebrina Fichtner