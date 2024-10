Chinese wind turbines lead global wind energy building

Chinese wind turbines are having increasingly more presence globally. In the first half of 2024, China received 5 GW of wind turbine orders abroad, yielding a 47% increase YOY, revealed by the ongoing 2024 China Wind Power (CWP2024) in Beijing, one of the world’s most influential wind energy event.

“By the end of 2023, China had exported nearly 15.6 GW of wind turbines to 54 countries and regions in the world, and out of the global top 15 wind turbine suppliers ranking in new installations in 2023, ten were from China,” said Cui Guangsheng, Deputy Chief of General Affairs Division, New and Renewable Energy Department, National Energy Administration of China in the opening speech.

Nearly 1,000 enterprises and over 120,000 visitors from 45 countries and regions around the world are gathering at the 2024 China Wind Power in Beijing. [Photo/Wang Xiaotong]

According to Ren Yuan, Managing Consultant, China Wind Power Research, Wood Mackenzie, China accounted for 68% of global wind capacity in 2023. It’s predicted that in the next decade, China will capture 25% market share of onshore wind turbines abroad, which requires Chinese manufacturers to speed up building overseas plants.

Cooperation between Chinese and European wind turbine companies are becoming closer. Taking Sino-Spanish collaboration as an example, according to Alfonso Noriega Gomez, Chief Economic and Commercial Counsellor at the Spanish Embassy in China, the two countries are cooperating to unlock overseas market potential in Chile, Mexico, South Africa, Germany, Bulgaria, Poland, Portugal, etc. For instance, Goldwind has collaborated with Sacyr Industrial in construction of a wind farm in Chile, and with Elecnor for the development of wind projects in Mexico. There’s great potential in developing floating offshore wind foundations and recycling and reutilization technologies of parts and components between the two sides in the next stage.

In the future, supply bottlenecks are expected for generators, blades, foundations, etc. in Europe for the next few years. “For floating foundations, until 2030, deficits are likely to occur in all regions except China,” said Nicole Lu, Head of Capital Investment, British Embassy Beijing, exhibiting the significance of China’s capacity and global cooperation in addressing supply chain challenges.