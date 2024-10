Romania’s first photovoltaic opens in Covasna county

KBK Kraft Project will build in Sfântu Gheorghe, Covasna county, the first photovoltaic panel factory in Romania. The company signed a contract with the Ministry of Energy on Thursday to receive a 19.3 million euro financing from the National Resilience and Recovery Fund (PNRR), according to a press release from the ministry.

KBK Kraft Projekt is a construction company from Bra?ov established in 2018, with an annual turnover of over 11 million lei, owned by Bessarabian entrepreneurs with Romanian citizenship Veaceslav Caragacian, Nicolae Bosii and Andrei Jelescu, according to profit.ro.

The company has a project to build an industrial hall for the assembly of photovoltaic panels in the municipality of Sfântu Gheorghe in Covasna county, Câmpul Frumos district. The project is designed on a land area of ??almost 1 hectare and aims for a daily production capacity of over 430 panels.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Energy signed two contracts for the financing from PNRR of projects for the development of energy storage batteries. The objective of the call is to commission a capacity of at least 240 MW (or 480 MWh).

One of the contract was signed by Energetic Company Electrica S.A. to build an electric energy storage capacity, related installations, transformer stations, internal electrical networks, fencing, external connections, and hookups to the national energy system.

The State aid value was 16.8 million RON and the capacity of 69.93 MWh.

The second project was signed with Renovatio Trading SRL to develop an electric energy storage capacity (batteries) in Topli?a, Harghita County. The State aid value was 15.1 million RON and the capacity: 60.96 MWh.