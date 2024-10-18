Order intake by Chinese wind turbine OEMs advanced beyond domestic dominance in H1 2024

In the first half of 2024, Chinese wind

turbine manufacturers not only solidified their domestic dominance but

also expanded their global footprint, marking a significant shift in the

industry.

This pivotal moment was the focus of our recent webinar, where industry experts drew data from our Wind Services offering to share critical insights on how Chinese OEMs are reshaping the global wind turbine market.

During the presentation, we examined how

Chinese OEMs’ expansion is affecting supply chains and discussed the

long-term market projections for the wind energy sector.

Record-breaking global order intake

In H1 2024, global wind turbine order

intake hit a record-breaking 90 gigawatts, driven largely by China’s

remarkable contributions. Chinese turbine OEMs, leveraging strong

domestic demand, accounted for over 80% of this total—solidifying their

position as global leaders in the sector.

While Western manufacturers once held over

60% of the market share before the pandemic, they have since dropped to

less than 20% in 2024. This decline is compounded by increased

competitiveness from non-Western manufacturers, especially from China

and India.

Suzlon breaks into the top 10, while Goldwind expands globally

Suzlon stands out as the only non-Chinese

manufacturer to break into the top ten for most in demand turbine

models, largely thanks to its S144 model, fully deployed within the

Indian market.

Goldwind has also successfully expanded outside of China, claiming the third position in global orders in H1.

When excluding China, Western turbine

manufacturers like Vestas continue to lead, but Chinese and Indian

manufacturers, such as Envision and Suzlon, are making substantial

inroads, reflecting a shift in market power.