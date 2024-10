Greeks will be able to install photovoltaics on their roofs faster

With less bureaucracy, photovoltaic systems will be installed in Greece, with or without energy storage batteries, in existing industrial, commercial, office buildings, etc., as well as in future man-made structures. In particular, solar systems with the possibility of adding batteries can be installed on their roofs, as well as on canopies, terraces, balconies, facades and sunbeds without requiring a manufacturer certificate from the Regulatory Authority for Waste, Energy and Water, reports That’s Vima. Thus, businesses will now be able to directly contact the competent operator to receive a final offer for connection to the electricity network within three months.

This is one of the regulations added after consultation with the draft law of the Ministry of Environment and Energy, which was introduced in the Parliament for discussion and voting. In particular, plants for renewable energy sources (RES) and high-efficiency combined heat and power plants (CHP), which from October 31 onwards will approach a radical renewal of their infrastructure, should work within the market, i.e. to participate directly in the Energy Exchange.

In other words, they will lose the “tariff” (operating aid) they currently receive after submitting an application for renewal of the production certificate or license to the Regulatory Commission or a request for a new final connection offer to the operator. However, one small unsettled issue remains. While for wind farms there is a definition of what radical renewal means, there is no corresponding definition for photovoltaic plants. Today, renewable RES are provided for: if the additional energy produced by the “renovated” project is up to 5% above the maximum production in the first five years, then the investor receives the specified tariff, while the additional production is sold through the Stock Exchange.