Clean energy: The biggest opportunity on the planet

In the little over four years since Ember launched, the global energy landscape has undergone a seismic shift. And with that, so too must the way we talk about the energy transition. What follows is a reflection on how our thinking has evolved – and why we’re more energised than ever about what’s coming next.

Here’s the thing: by now, every politician has heard the call to address climate change. But far too few have heard about the enormous promise that the clean energy transition holds for their nations.

The data paints a striking and exciting picture: right now, there is no greater opportunity on the planet than the clean energy transition, and the stakes couldn’t be higher.

If leaders everywhere commit to the race for fully clean electricity — led by solar and wind — we can unlock a future where everyone, everywhere, has access to cheap, reliable, and secure energy.

This isn’t, in the end, simply about energy. It will mean countries can break free from reliance on volatile fossil fuel imports – and boost economic growth in a sustainable way.

It’s a global shift on par with previous epoch-shaping events like the Industrial Revolution, and the implications across society are profound. At Ember we want to reflect the tremendous opportunity the clean energy transition presents, in all its facets.

The platform where we’ll do this is now ember-energy.org. It’s not a change to our offer of the world’s most comprehensive open energy data. But it is a change of emphasis in where our analysis focuses.

We see five overlapping opportunities emerging from the rapid acceleration of the clean energy transition:

Access – energy for everyone, everywhere Affordability – energy bills that are lower and less volatile Energy independence – freedom from fossil fuel import dependency Energy security and resilience – a flexible, robust system delivering 24/7 clean power Clean growth – green investment, new jobs, cutting-edge technology—all driving economic expansion.

KKR6NK Alternative energy, wind power stations and solar farm, Saxony-Anhalt, Germany

While the environmental gains in terms of curbing climate change remain hugely significant, these additional benefits will also improve the lives of billions of people and are likely, for many, to be more compelling.

And this isn’t just about the electricity grid. The shift to clean electricity is the backbone of a larger transformation that spans every sector of the economy—from the electrification of transport with EVs, to heating with heat pumps, to revolutionising industry with next-gen technology.

Bold action can be galvanised by clearly showing the benefits on offer. A chance to build an electrified world that’s cleaner, more resilient, and more prosperous than the one we’ve known. And that’s the future Ember is working toward.

Phil MacDonald

Managing Director

Ember