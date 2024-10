China has confirmed that covering a desert with photovoltaic panels changes the ecosystem. For the better

In China, researchers have just discovered that deserts can be the ideal environment for installing solar panels. Photovoltaic installations in arid areas not only generate large amounts of clean energy, they can also improve the local ecosystem.

The study. A team of researchers from the Xi’an University of Technology has discovered that the development of large solar parks in desert areas has positive effects on the microclimate, soil properties and vegetation.

The method. To measure the ecological and environmental effects of the installation, the scientists used the “Conduction-Pressure-State-Impact-Response” (DPSIR) model recommended by the European Environment Agency.

The results. The research focuses on the Qinghai Gonghe Photovoltaic Park, a huge 1 GW installation located in the arid Talatan Desert in the mountainous province of Qinghai.

The contrast was stark. The area inside the solar park scored 0.4393, rated as “general” by the model, while the transition and off-park areas were rated as “poor,” with scores of 0.2858 and 0.2802, respectively.

The bottom line: Photovoltaic development improved the microclimate, soil properties, and diversity of plants and microorganisms in the area where solar panels cast shade, reduced air pressure, and humidified the environment.

The installation has modified the distribution of energy on the desert surface, creating more favorable conditions for vegetation and microbial life. “Photovoltaic development has had a positive effect on the ecology and environment of desert areas,” the researchers say in their study published in Scientific Reports.

What’s next: The researchers propose long-term monitoring of the ecological and environmental effects of photovoltaic installations to maximize their benefits and minimize potential negative impacts.

As demand for renewable energy grows, understanding how large facilities affect local ecosystems will become crucial to identifying suitable locations for their construction.

Image | Wei Wu et al.