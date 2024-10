Interenergy installs the largest wind turbines in Central America and the Caribbean in the Dominican Republic

In an important step towards boosting the renewable energy sector in the Dominican Republic, Grupo Eólico Dominicano (GEDOM), part of InterEnergy Group, in partnership with the Fondo Cerrado de Desarrollo de Sociedades Popular, managed by AFI Popular, a subsidiary of Grupo Popular, announces the start of operations of three wind turbines that mark the expansion of the Matafongo wind farm, located in Sabana Buey.

They report that these units, model Siemens SG 5.0-145, with an individual capacity of 5.2 MW, are erected at a height of more than 127 meters and the length of their blades exceeds 70 meters, making them the largest in the Caribbean and Central America.

They say that with the addition of these new wind turbines, the park increases its installed capacity from 34 MW to 50 MW, which means that it will be able to generate enough clean energy to supply electricity to more than 50,000 Dominican homes and avoid the importation of nearly 258 thousand barrels of oil.

They maintain that in this way, the Matafongo wind farm is consolidated as one of the main generators of renewable energy in the country, in the shared effort to continue promoting clean and sustainable energy in the Dominican Republic, and it will also become the first hybrid project with the construction of 50 MW more in solar generation planned for next year.

The president of the GEDOM Board, Rolando González-Bunster, expressed his enthusiasm for this advance: “The expansion of the Matafongo wind farm is a fundamental step in our commitment to promote renewable energy in the Dominican Republic. We are proud to contribute to the development of infrastructures that drive a cleaner and more sustainable future for all.”

For his part, José Manuel Cuervo, vice president of the Grupo Popular Stock Market Subsidiaries Area and president of the AFI Popular Board, stated that this is a clear and decisive commitment to promoting clean energy in the electricity market.

“By participating in this business initiative, we contribute to the development of a more sustainable country, improving the national energy matrix and promoting a low-emission economic model, which is an objective of the sustainable vision that we have at Grupo Popular,” he said.

They affirm that the Matafongo wind farm, located in Sabana Buey, Peravia province, has been an emblematic project in the promotion of wind energy in the country since its inauguration in September 2019.

They assure that by taking advantage of the available natural resources and cutting-edge technology in wind turbines, the park has demonstrated its capacity to generate clean and reliable energy for the national electrical system.

The expansion of the Matafongo wind farm is the result of a joint investment between InterEnergy Group and the Popular Closed Fund for the Development of Societies, managed by AFI Popular, a subsidiary of Grupo Popular, the main promoters of the project, which represents a shared commitment to move towards a more sustainable and prosperous future for the Dominican Republic.