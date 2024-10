Huasun and ITRAMAS link to develop 1.5 GW photovoltaic projects in Malaysia

The strategic partnership is expected to strengthen Malaysia’s photovoltaic supply chain and introduce advanced photovoltaic technologies.

Huasun Energy has partnered with ITRAMAS, a solar power developer and engineering, procurement and construction contractor, to develop 1.5GW photovoltaic projects in Malaysia.

The collaboration, unveiled at the International Greentech & Eco Products Exhibition and Conference Malaysia 2024, aims to bolster the nation’s clean energy future from 2025.

In the presence of Malaysia Minister of Economic Affairs YB Tuan Mohd Rafizi Bin Ramli, Huasun and ITRAMAS officially signed the memoranda of understanding (MoU), signalling the start of a new phase in their partnership.

Huasun will supply ITRAMAS with more than 700W of high-efficiency heterojunction technology (HJT) modules for its large-scale solar projects.

The move will strengthen the solar supply chain in the country and bring advanced photovoltaic technologies to the wider ASEAN region.

Malaysia’s commitment to clean energy was highlighted in July 2023 with the first phase of the country’s National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR).

NETR sets a target for renewable energy to constitute 70% of the total energy mix by 2050, with solar power accounting for 58%.

ITRAMAS currently operates more than 200MW of solar power projects and has 1.5GW in its development pipeline.

Huasun has a capacity of 20GW in HJT products and has delivered more than 7GW of HJT products to more than 40 countries globally.