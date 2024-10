Celsia will put into operation the first battery system connected to a photovoltaic plant

In the next few weeks, the first photovoltaic energy storage system in Colombia with lithium, iron and phosphate batteries will begin to operate. It will be located at the Celsia Solar Palmira 2 plant.

This storage system will allow for clean and renewable energy at night, when due to the absence of sunlight, plants of this type cannot generate electricity.



It will have 2 megawatt hours of capacity, becoming the first non-conventional renewable energy project in the country equipped with storage, which accumulates surplus energy to deliver it to the end user of the farm or to the National Interconnected System (SIN) during the night hours.

“Celsia’s innovation and business teams have been experimenting with different technologies for years to make storage systems a reality, because with them we overcome the problem of the intermittency of the photovoltaic plant,” said Ricardo Sierra, president of Celsia.

With these energy storage systems, Celsia will be able to double the generation capacity of the solar plants it already has in operation and those it is going to build. In addition, this combination of solar panels plus batteries can supply up to 50 percent of energy in some companies.

“This innovation allows us to continue advancing in diversifying our energy matrix, which requires reducing the dependence on hydroelectric generation, which is so dependent on climatic phenomena such as El Niño, and to continue innovating for our clients,” said Ricardo Sierra.

Benefits of battery storage

This type of storage system could multiply the energy supply without having to build new networks.

Batteries allow for the installation of greater capacities of solar photovoltaic plants and to store part of the energy so as not to saturate the network during the day and then inject it into the system or to clients at night.

It optimizes self-consumption and reduces dependence on the network, generating long-term savings.

It makes solar photovoltaic energy more manageable by improving flexibility, quality and control.

It allows the generation curve to be shifted to nighttime hours, where there is greater generation from fossil fuel plants, allowing greater generation from non-conventional renewable energy projects.

It can act as a backup during power outages on the grid, ensuring service for a period of time.

It can offer complementary services to the grid to contribute to the stabilization of frequency and voltage.

These systems can be installed in similar times to photovoltaic solar energy projects.