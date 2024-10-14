Seychelles embraces agrivoltaic technology to address climate challenges

Seychelles is exploring agrivoltaic technology to address its twin challenges: food insecurity and energy dependency. An UNCTAD report highlights how integrating solar photovoltaic power generation with agriculture could provide year-round crop production and renewable energy. However, the report also identifies barriers, including high costs and regulatory gaps, and offers policy recommendations to support widespread adoption of the technology.

Agrivoltaics: A Dual Solution for Seychelles

In a groundbreaking report titled “Agrivoltaics Technology Assessment in Seychelles”, produced by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), Seychelles is exploring the integration of photovoltaic (PV) technology with agriculture. The report details how agrivoltaics — the simultaneous use of land for agriculture and solar power generation — could offer an innovative solution to two of the country’s critical challenges: food security and energy independence.

Addressing Seychelles’ Food and Energy Insecurity

Seychelles, a small island nation highly dependent on food imports, faces significant challenges in ensuring consistent food production due to its vulnerability to climate change. The island is frequently impacted by high temperatures, torrential rains, and humidity, all of which make traditional farming difficult. According to the UNCTAD report, controlled-environment agrivoltaic systems offer a way to guarantee year-round crop production by using PV technology to generate renewable energy, while simultaneously protecting crops from extreme weather conditions. This technology not only strengthens food security but also helps the nation meet its renewable energy goals.

The Seychelles government has highlighted environmental sustainability and resilience as top priorities in its National Development Strategy (NDS) 2019–2023. Agrivoltaics aligns well with these objectives, presenting a practical way to increase energy self-sufficiency and reduce reliance on fossil fuels. This dual-purpose use of land could revolutionize how food is grown in the country while lowering the carbon footprint through the use of renewable energy.

Challenges Ahead: Regulatory Gaps and Costs

Despite the promising outlook, the report identifies several barriers to widespread adoption of agrivoltaic technology. One of the primary challenges is the lack of regulatory and policy frameworks that can support the seamless integration of photovoltaic systems into agricultural practices. Currently, Seychelles’ policies are fragmented, and there are no specific regulations that address how solar energy systems can be deployed in agriculture.

Additionally, the technology requires substantial initial investment, which could put it out of reach for many small-scale farmers. High capital costs, coupled with the absence of accessible financing mechanisms, limit the ability of low-income and women farmers to participate in this technological shift. The report emphasizes the need for targeted financial support, such as start-up funds, government incentives, and accessible loan schemes, to make agrivoltaics viable for all sectors of society.

Institutional capacity is another concern. The lack of local research and development (R&D) infrastructure and technical expertise could hinder the implementation of agrivoltaic systems. Building these capabilities is essential for the long-term success of the initiative.

Policy Recommendations for a Sustainable Future

The report outlines a series of recommendations to overcome these challenges. One key suggestion is to review and revise Seychelles’ energy policies to support the integration of agrivoltaic systems. This would involve updating regulations and creating standards that accommodate both solar power generation and agricultural practices.

Furthermore, the report advocates for pilot projects to test the viability of agrivoltaics on a smaller scale before rolling out large-scale commercial ventures. Such projects would provide critical data and help stakeholders understand the practical benefits and challenges of the technology.

To ensure the success of these projects, the government should establish funding mechanisms that support both research and the early adoption of agrivoltaics. This includes creating incentives for farmers to adopt the technology and improving access to credit for small-scale and low-income farmers. Ensuring that marginalized groups, such as women and traditional farmers, can access these technologies is crucial for equitable growth.

Finally, building institutional capacity is essential. The report calls for increased investment in training programs and R&D infrastructure. Strengthening local expertise will help ensure that the technology can be implemented and maintained successfully, reducing reliance on foreign technology and services.

A Path Forward

The potential for agrivoltaic technology in Seychelles is clear. By leveraging solar energy to enhance agricultural production, the country can address two pressing issues—food insecurity and energy dependency—while also contributing to global efforts to mitigate climate change. However, for this vision to become a reality, significant policy reforms, financial investments, and institutional support are required.

As Seychelles looks to the future, agrivoltaics could be a game-changer for both its agriculture and energy sectors. With the right mix of innovation, policy support, and financial backing, this small island nation could lead the way in sustainable, climate-smart agriculture, setting an example for other small island developing states facing similar challenges.

devdiscourse.com