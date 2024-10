OX2 acquires first onshore wind power project in Australia with planned capacity of 1 GW

OX2 has acquired its first onshore wind power project in Australia. The project, which is in an early stage, has a planned total installed capacity of up to 1 GW. The project will also include a battery energy storage system.

The acquired project is located a few hours north of Perth, in Western Australia. The planned total installed capacity is approximately 1 GW, and the site involves more than 20 landowners. The original project developers will work closely with OX2 to continue to manage the approval process, as part of the acquisition.

The project will also include a 100 MW battery energy storage system (indicative size), which will be developed in advance of the wind farm.

– This is a great achievement by our team in Australia. It fulfills the promise made when OX2 entered Australia, that the company would expand into onshore wind. We look forward to realizing this project, which is our first in Western Australia. Australia is on the road to decarbonization and has great opportunities to leverage its natural resources with excellent conditions for wind and solar power, says Rachel Watson, Country Manager OX2 Australia.

OX2 entered the Australian market in 2023 through the acquisition of solar energy developer ESCO Pacific. Since the acquisition, three solar projects have been divested, and the growing local team is preparing to manage the construction of one of those projects. OX2’s project development portfolio in Australia consists of solar projects of about 1 GW and energy storage projects of 230 MW in the states of Victoria, New South Wales, and Queensland.