8 projects with photovoltaics and hybridization in the second week of October in Spain

Prior administrative authorization for the Elvira Solar photovoltaic installation of 168 MW, and its evacuation infrastructure, in the municipalities of Carmona, Mairena del Alcor and Alcalá de Guadaíra (Seville), promoted by Chint Solar.

Request for declaration of public utility for the Volateo Solar photovoltaic plant of 138.23 MW, and its evacuation infrastructure, in the municipalities of Antequera, Campillos, Valle de Abdalajís and Àlora (Málaga), promoted by Verbund.

Declaration of public utility, for the Clave 1 and Line 1 photovoltaic plants, of 51.725 MW each, and their evacuation infrastructure, in the municipalities of Bercero and Villalar de los Comuneros (Valladolid), promoted by Q Energy.

Prior administrative authorisation for modifications and construction of the 84.24 MW Abeto New Energy photovoltaic installation and its evacuation infrastructure in Olite and Tafalla (Navarra), promoted by Progressum.

Prior administrative authorisation and construction of the 27.46 MW BESS Hybrid PV Revilla-Vallejera battery storage module and its evacuation infrastructure for hybridisation with the existing 44.199 MW PV Revilla-Vallejera installation in Vallejera (Burgos), promoted by Iberdrola.

Prior administrative authorisation and environmental impact statement for the 42 MW Hybrid Solar Photovoltaic Plant Sierra de las Carbas project and part of its evacuation infrastructure in the municipality of Olmillos de Castro (Zamora), promoted by Brookfield. The photovoltaic park will be hybridized with the existing 40 MW wind farm.

Application for declaration of public utility of the 93.24 MW Caparacena 220 photovoltaic solar plant and its evacuation infrastructure in the municipalities of Moclín, Colomera and Atarfe in the province of Granada, promoted by Endesa.

Note: the announcements published in the BOE that are included here mention the initial promoters of the projects. These may have been sold or transferred later.