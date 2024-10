Photovoltaic solar energy: with great potential for development in Paraguay

The Vice Minister of Mines and Energy of the Ministry of Public Works and Communications (MOPC), Mauricio Bejarano, spoke at the workshop “Vision Paraguay 2050 – In-depth Analysis of the Energy Sector”, an event that brought together more than 70 experts in the sector, and is part of the initiatives for the construction of the National Development Plan (PND) 2050 of Paraguay.

Bejarano spoke about the macro scenario of growth prospects until 2029 and challenges and opportunities of the energy sector. He highlighted the growing role of solar photovoltaic energy in electricity generation, pointing to this as one of the areas with the greatest potential for growth in the short term.

His intervention focused on fundamental aspects for the country’s energy future, including the obstacles and opportunities for a fair transition. He made a broad analysis of the current state of hydroelectric energy and its projection in both the national and regional context. He highlighted Paraguay’s privileged position as one of the world’s largest producers of renewable energy, mainly thanks to its hydroelectric resources, but also warned about future challenges. He also stressed the importance of Biomass Certification for energy use, an issue that becomes relevant in the context of national energy diversification.

On the other hand, he outlined the need to prioritize certain economic sectors and emerging technologies within the framework of the energy transition. In addition, he gave his opinion on the policies and regulations necessary to create a flexible framework that ensures an inclusive and sustainable transition, demonstrating a comprehensive vision of development.

Finally, he expressed the opportunities that are presented to Paraguay in the field of electro-intensive industries and the green hydrogen economy. He added that the country is in a privileged position to attract investments in these sectors, thanks to its abundant hydroelectric resources and low energy costs.