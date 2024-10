Petrobras measurements in the Northeast indicate a peak in offshore wind power generation between 4 and 6 p.m.

The time coincides with the moment of greatest energy demand and complements photovoltaic, which makes the scenario more positive for offshore wind power generation.

Petrobras’ general manager of renewable generation, Daniel Faro, revealed that the detailed measurements of the winds that Petrobras has been carrying out at sea, showed a peak in generation between 4 and 6 p.m.

According to the executive, the time coincides with the moment of greatest energy demand and a drop in photovoltaic generation, which makes the scenario more positive for offshore wind generation.

“Based on our data in the Northeast, we noticed a peak in generation exactly at the moment when it is most needed,” Faro said during an event promoted by the United Kingdom, in Rio de Janeiro.

The company has two LiDARs (optical sensors that measure wind speed and direction) installed in deep waters and two more in shallow waters. The expectation is that four more points will be installed by early 2025.

Faro also highlighted that the expectation of a drop in the investments needed for offshore wind farms also contributes to greater optimism regarding the projects being studied by Petrobras.

“We are beginning to see many favorable elements and a forecast of falling prices. Suffice it to say that the IEA report has now been released confirming the downward trend in CAPEX values,” he said.