Ecuador needs to boost photovoltaic and wind power to reduce dependence on hydroelectric energy

Renewable energies, such as solar photovoltaic, wind, hydroelectric, geothermal and biomass, lead the energy transformation worldwide. The main objective is to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and mitigate environmental impact. Diversification is key.

According to data from the National Electricity Operator (Cenace), 72% of Ecuador’s energy depends on water. This dependence has led to the serious energy crisis that the country is currently experiencing, due, in part, to the drought that the country and the region are facing. For this reason, the authorities are seeking to change the energy matrix. These are some of the options.

Solar energy takes advantage of the sun’s radiation to generate electricity or heat. There are two main types: photovoltaic, which converts sunlight directly into electricity using solar panels, and solar thermal, which uses the sun’s energy to heat fluids that generate steam and move electric turbines.

In Ecuador there are 31 small public photovoltaic plants, mainly in the Galapagos. The Study of the Photovoltaic Solar Potential of Ecuador determined that the country has more than 14 million hectares with good solar radiation conditions.

Wind energy

Wind energy is obtained by harnessing the force of the wind through wind turbines, which convert the movement of the blades into electrical energy. This technology is widely used in regions with strong wind currents, both on land (onshore) and at sea (offshore). Wind energy is one of the most consolidated sources.

In Ecuador, there are four wind farms in operation, two of them are in the Galapagos and two in Loja. In addition, there are two other wind projects in Loja and Manabí, which should begin construction.

Hydroelectric energy

Hydroelectric energy uses the movement of water, whether from rivers or large dams, to move turbines and generate electricity. It is one of the oldest forms of renewable energy and remains one of the most widely used around the world.

In Ecuador, 72% of the energy matrix is ??hydraulic. According to official data, there are 47 public hydroelectric plants in the country. The largest is Coca Codo Sinclair, between Napo and Sucumbíos, with 1,500 megawatts (MW) of installed power. This plant alone provides about 30% of the energy that Ecuador needs every day. Currently, there are several hydroelectric plants under construction, for example, Toachi-Pilatón, Santiago and Cardenillo.

Geothermal energy

Geothermal energy takes advantage of the natural heat from the Earth’s interior, as it captures steam or hot water stored under the surface to generate electricity or heating. It is a reliable and constant source of renewable energy, especially in volcanic regions or with geothermal activity. However, its exploitation is geographically limited and can cause unwanted gas emissions if not properly controlled.

Ecuador has had a Geothermal Development Plan since 2010. This document indicates that the country has a gross potential of around 1,000 MW. There are 22 prospects, of which 11 are high enthalpy (electricity generation). At the beginning of October 2024, an agreement was signed to finance the Chachimbiro geothermal project in Imbabura.

Biomass and biogas

Biogas and biomass are consolidating themselves as key sources of renewable energy, as they stand out for their ability to take advantage of organic and plant waste. Biogas, produced through the decomposition of materials such as manure or agricultural waste, is transformed into electricity and heat. Biomass, on the other hand, includes the use of resources such as wood, rice husks and other plant remains for energy generation.

In Ecuador there are several private initiatives, for example, the Metropolitan Public Company for the Integral Management of Solid Waste (Emgirs) with the Spanish company Gasgreen take advantage of the biogas generated in the El Inga landfill in Quito to convert it into clean energy.

Tidal energy

Tidal energy is based on the movement of the tides to generate electricity. It works by using turbines installed in areas where the tides rise and fall significantly. It is a predictable and reliable source, but its installation and maintenance are expensive. There are no known initiatives being developed in Ecuador.

Wave energy

Wave energy takes advantage of the movement of waves on the surface of the sea to generate electricity. There are several designs to capture this type of energy, but it is still in an experimental phase in many places. Ecuador does not yet have projects for this type of energy.

Green hydrogen

Green hydrogen is produced by electrolysis of water, using electricity generated from renewable sources (water, solar, wind, etc.). This process separates water molecules into oxygen and hydrogen, which can then be used as fuel. It is considered one of the keys to the decarbonization of sectors that are difficult to electrify, such as heavy industry and transportation.

Several green hydrogen pilot projects are known to be being developed in various provinces of Ecuador.