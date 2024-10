Chinese company breaks ground on Romania’s photovoltaic plant

A Chinese company broke ground on a 31.82-megawatt photovoltaic power station in Calarasi County, southeast Romania, on Friday.

During the ceremony, Chinese Ambassador to Romania, Han Chunlin, highlighted China’s advancements in green energy, particularly in photovoltaics and wind power, emphasizing global partnerships in the fight against climate change. He hailed the project as another milestone in China-Romania renewable energy cooperation.

Cao Mingxiang, Chairman of Pinggao Group, addresses the commencement ceremony of a 31.82-megawatt photovoltaic power station constructed by Chinese company in Calarasi, Romania, Oct. 11, 2024. A Chinese company broke ground on a 31.82-megawatt photovoltaic power station in Calarasi County, southeast Romania, on Friday.(Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

Nicolae Pandea, mayor of Stefan cel Mare commune, where the project is based, expressed gratitude for China’s investment in green energy and its expected positive impact on the local community and environment.

The power station, built by Pinggao Group International Engineering Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of China Electric Equipment Group Co., Ltd., will contribute significantly to Romania’s clean energy efforts. Cao Mingxiang, Chairman of Pinggao Group, thanked local authorities for their support and expressed optimism about the project’s role in Romania’s sustainable development.

Romanian Senator Ciprian Pandea also voiced optimism, stating that the initiative would advance Romania’s green development and contribute to global environmental goals.

The photovoltaic power station is projected to operate for 25 years, generating 42 million kilowatt-hours of electricity annually.