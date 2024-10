Sun-Ways solution turns the space between railroad tracks into photovoltaic solar power plants

Thanks to its patented technology, Solar-Ways system integrates renewable energy production into railway infrastructures. Due to its flexibility and adaptability, the device makes it possible to easily install and remove all or part of a solar power plant placed between the rails of a railway track. Ultimately, the solution will be able to take advantage of the current development of power electronics in the field of linear photovoltaics for the injection of the electricity produced into the train traction network and thus create a railway Smart Hub. In addition, the system has no visual or environmental impact, making it a sustainable and consensual energy solution.

Integrating photovoltaics into the railway sector is not easy, as the sector is highly regulated. However, a pragmatic technical development strategy based on taking into account the constraints related to railway maintenance and operation from the outset has allowed us to arrive at a technology that meets these expectations. We are therefore working closely with industry players to align our technology with the most demanding infrastructure standards and safety regulations. The pilot project, which will cover 100 metres of track, is the first important step towards full integration into larger railway networks, with the possibility of extending it nationally and internationally.

Sun-Ways’ solar installations have the potential to transform energy production for rail networks and electric mobility. By integrating photovoltaics into the railway ecosystem, we can directly power trains with renewable energy, but also power charging stations for electric vehicles, while reducing CO2 emissions and increasing the energy independence of a country’s entire public transport system.