Suzlon & Jindal Renewables Ink 400 MW Captive Wind Power Deal

This marks the first wind energy project for the renewable energy division of the Jindal Group, India’s leading conglomerate.

Suzlon Group is set to contribute to decarbonisation of the hard-to-abate sectors by harnessing the power of wind through a significant 400 MW order from JSP Green Wind 1 Pvt. Ltd. (SPV of Jindal Renewables Power Private Limited). This milestone order is the industry’s largest C&I win, reinforcing Suzlon’s market leadership and driving India’s clean energy transition. With this new win, Suzlon’s cumulative order book now stands at nearly 5.4 GW.



Suzlon will supply 127 state-of-the-art wind turbine generators (WTGs) with Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) towers, each having a rated capacity of 3.15 MW in the Koppal region of Karnataka. The power generated will be used for captive consumption in Steel Plants in Chhattisgarh and Odisha, boosting their operational sustainability while advancing India’s green energy goals.

Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group, said, “We are proud to partner with the Jindal Group in a bold step towards a low-carbon future, leveraging wind power to revolutionise steel production. This groundbreaking collaboration not only redefines industrial sustainability but also aligns with India’s 2070 net-zero vision. Together, we are setting a new benchmark for sustainable practices that foster growth while safeguarding the planet.”

Bharat Saxena, President, Jindal Renewables says, said, “As part of our commitment to cleaner energy solutions, we are taking breakthrough steps to integrate green energy into steelmaking, reducing the group’s overall carbon footprint and ensuring long-term sustainability. This collaboration marks the beginning of a new era in sustainable steel production, enabling us to achieve Group’s net zero commitment by 2047.”

JP Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group, said, “Decarbonisation of the steel sector is a critical area that requires intervention if we want to realise India’s renewable energy targets. With two Indian conglomerates joining hands to reassess and empower steelmaking operations, this collaboration is a true testament to ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. I am confident that this partnership will inspire many industry players to reassess their operations, as we collectively work toward a more sustainable future.”

About Jindal Renewable Power Private Limited (JRPL):

Jindal Renewables (JRPL) aims to become a pioneer in renewable energy projects in India, currently developing close to 3GW of diverse renewable assets with power off-take completely locked in. It aims to develop around 12 GW of renewable energy assets, storage facilities, as well as significant green Hydrogen production facilities by 2030 and become amongst the largest de-carbonization solution providers in the country.

The Suzlon Group is one of the leading renewable energy solutions providers in the world with ~20.8 GW* of wind energy capacity installed across 17 countries. Headquartered at Suzlon One Earth in Pune, India; the Group comprises of Suzlon Energy Limited (NSE: SUZLON & BSE: 532667) and its subsidiaries. A vertically integrated organization, with in- house research and development (R&D) centres in Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark and India, Suzlon’s world-class manufacturing facilities are spread across multiple locations in India. With over 29 years of operational track record, the Group has a diverse workforce of over 6,400 employees. Suzlon is also India’s No. 1 wind energy service company with the largest service portfolio of over 14.8 GW in wind energy assets. The Group has ~6 GW of installed capacity outside India. Suzlon offers a comprehensive product portfolio led by the 2 MW and 3 MW series of wind turbines