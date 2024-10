Nordex order intake grows to 5.1 GW wind power in the first nine months of 2024

In the first nine months of 2024, Nordex secured 5,083 MW of orders in the Projects segment (excluding the Services business), representing a growth of 4 percent compared to the previous year’s figure (9M/2023: 4,892 MW). Of this amount, 1,726 MW were registered in the third quarter of 2024 alone (Q3/2023: 2,251 MW). The average sales price in euros per megawatt of wind turbine capacity (ASP) remained stable in the first nine months of 2021 at €0.90 million/MW (€0.85 million/MW in 2023). In the third quarter of 2024, ASP increased to €0.92 million/MW, compared to €0.79 million/MW in the same quarter of the previous year.

Between January and September 2024, customers ordered a total of 905 wind turbines for projects in 23 countries. The strongest individual markets were Germany, South Africa, Canada and the Baltic countries, including Lithuania and Latvia.

“Our sales team continued to make progress with sequential order intake growth in the third quarter. The main contributors to this growth were again the German market together with the Baltic countries in Europe and the Canadian market in the Americas. We expect to accelerate this momentum looking ahead to the final quarter of 2024,” says José Luis Blanco, CEO of the Nordex Group.

The Group has installed around 52 GW of wind power capacity in more than 40 markets throughout its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around €6.5 billion in 2023. The company currently has more than 10,200 employees. The Group’s manufacturing network includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, the USA and Mexico. Its product portfolio focuses on 4 to 6 MW+ onshore turbines, designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with limited grid capacity.