Utility-scale U.S. photovoltaic solar electricity generation continues to grow in 2024

In August 2024, utility-scale generation of solar electricity averaged 63.1 gigawatthours between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. each day in the Lower 48 states, 36% more than for the same hours in August 2023. Additions of solar generating capacity outpaced other resources in the U.S. electric power sector in 2023, and we expect this trend to continue through the end of 2024.

In August 2024, a total of 107.4 gigawatts (GW) of solar electricity generating capacity was operating in the Lower 48 states compared with 81.9 GW in August 2023, according to our Preliminary Monthly Electric Generator Inventory.

Between August and December this year, we expect that U.S. utility-scale developers will add 24 GW of solar electricity generating capacity. In the final five months of 2024, we expect new U.S. solar electricity generating capacity will make up 63%, or nearly two-thirds, of all new electricity generating capacity to come online in the United States.

Three states accounted for almost one-half of the utility-scale solar fleet in the United States during August 2024: California (21.0 GW), Texas (18.8 GW), and Florida (9.7 GW).

Principal contributors: Kimberly Peterson, Chris Peterson