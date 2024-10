Nordex receives orders for 500 MW of wind power from Canada

At the end of September, the Nordex Group received orders from Canada for a total of 74 N163 wind turbines with a capacity of 500 MW. The orders also include a premium service for the maintenance of the wind turbines for between 15 and 30 years.

Between 2025 and 2026, the Nordex Group will supply the machines as cold-climate variants. To ensure high availability of the turbines on site during the demanding winter months, the turbines will also be equipped with Nordex’s advanced anti-icing system for the rotor blades.

The names of the customers and the names of the wind farms are not disclosed.

Patxi Landa, Sales Director of the Nordex Group: “The projects are very important for our plans and activities in Canada. We are also supplying these turbines both with our proven advanced anti-icing system for the rotor blades and in cold climate versions. Both are decisive options for additional turbine performance in cold seasons, which we have been using in Northern Europe for many years. Canadian customers now also benefit from this wealth of experience together with our proven technology.”

To date, the Nordex Group has sold almost 1.2 GW of wind turbines to various customers across the country.

The Group has installed more than 52 GW of wind power capacity in more than 40 markets in its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around €6.5 billion in 2023. The company currently has more than 10,200 employees and the Group’s manufacturing network includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, the USA and Mexico. Nordex’s product portfolio currently focuses on 4 to 6 MW+ onshore turbines that are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited space availability and regions with restricted grid capacity.