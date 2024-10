RWE starts construction of photovoltaic project in Poland

24 MWac Borek solar photovoltaic project consists of three solar farms with a total of around 40,000 solar panels. Green electricity to supply the equivalent of 10,500 Polish households annually. Commissioning planned in the second half of 2025.

RWE is further expanding its Polish solar business. After commissioning the first solar farm from a construction pipeline of more than 100 MWac in June, RWE has now started the construction of another utility-scale solar project in Poland. Around 40,000 ground-mounted photovoltaic panels will be installed in the municipality of Deszczno (Lubuskie voivodeship) in Midwestern Poland. Borek solar project consists of three solar farms (10 MWac/10MWac/4MWac) with a total installed capacity of 24 MWac. The solar farms will be able to supply green electricity to approximately 10,500 Polish households annually.

Katja Wünschel, CEO RWE Renewables Europe & Australia: “Solar power plays an increasing key role in the Polish energy transition. Borek solar project is the next milestone in our journey to leverage Poland’s sunny conditions with great sites for solar energy. As a major player in the Polish renewables market for more than 15 years, RWE is keen to further develop, construct and operate solar and wind farms in Poland.”

RWE in Poland – a key driver of the energy transition

RWE is an important player in the Polish renewables market. RWE Renewables Poland operates wind farms with a total installed capacity of 541 MW and solar plants with a total capacity of 54 MWac. The company is developing further green projects and currently has more than 100 MWac of solar capacity under construction in this market. Building on its long-established renewables business in Poland, RWE is currently developing its first Polish offshore project, the F.E.W. Baltic II offshore wind farm.