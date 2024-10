Photovoltaics in Spain already exceeds the record production of 2023 so far this year

Photovoltaic (PV) generation in Spain reached 37,551 gigawatt hours (GWh) accumulated so far in 2024 on October 5, thus surpassing its production for the whole of 2023, which was 37,472 GWh and was its historical maximum for a year, according to data from Red Eléctrica.

This record is thanks to the favorable weather conditions and the installed photovoltaic power that this technology already has in the country, which is already 28,691 megawatts (MW).

The boost in solar photovoltaic production from January to October 5 translates into an increase of 19% compared to the same period of the previous year.

With 18.3% of the total, solar photovoltaic energy is the third source that has produced the most electricity in Spain since January in a mix led by wind energy with 22.4% of the total.

With this contribution, 57.5% of the energy produced in Spain from January until last Saturday is of renewable origin, the highest share recorded to date.

With a greater number of hours of sunlight available, the summer months are those in which the contribution of photovoltaics to the advancement of the ecological transition can be most appreciated. In fact, this technology has led the monthly production mix in Spain for four consecutive months this year (from May to August).

In addition, during this year, several daily and monthly production records have been broken with this technology. Last July, with 5,817 GWh, was the month with the highest contribution of this technology since records began; while on July 12 the highest daily production was reached, with 212 GWh.