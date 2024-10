How deep can we take fixed-base offshore wind?

I loved the analysis published in Aegir Insights’ newsletter. The study shows what it would mean to build fixed-base wind farms at depths greater than current standards, which are around 60 meters deep.

In fact, something very striking is that 40% of global floating wind developments are in depths below 100 meters. And I repeat, floating.

So, considering that the technological development of floating wind is progressing more slowly than perhaps expected, one solution could be to use deeper foundations (>60 m) to unlock locations that were previously considered viable only for floating wind.

The following map shows the viable maritime area for fixed-base offshore wind if the foundations were up to 60 meters, up to 80 meters, and up to 100 meters deep.

According to Aegir Insights’ calculations, simply by considering that the foundations could reach depths of 100 meters, as much as 50 GW could be unlocked just in the UK and Ireland.

