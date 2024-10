EDP Renewables connects its largest photovoltaic PV) project in Italy to the grid

EDPR’s second utility-scale solar PV project in Italy, “Campo Agrosolare Tuscia 15,” marks a key milestone in the company’s mission to diversify renewable energy production and accelerate the electrification of economies in all its markets.

EDP Renewables has connected its largest utility-scale solar project in Italy to the grid, furthering the company’s efforts to diversify renewable energy sources and speed up the energy transition in all the markets where it operates.

The solar plant, located in the district of Tuscania in Viterbo, Lazio, in central Italy, has an installed capacity of 72 MWp (62.4 MWac). Using double-sided panels that capture sunlight from both sides, the plant will generate 66 GWh of clean energy annually, which will be fed directly into the grid. This project is expected to prevent more than 28,000 tons of CO2 emissions each year and supply energy to more than 25,000 homes in the Lazio region.

The Tuscia 15 project follows the recent launch of EDPR’s first large-scale photovoltaic plant in Italy, a 10 MWp (8.4 MWac) facility in Puglia. Together, these projects signal EDPR’s commitment to expanding its presence in large-scale solar energy in Italy, complementing its established position in the wind energy sector.

“This project will boost energy independence and strengthen the Italian energy system, demonstrating our commitment to supporting Italy’s National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan (PNIEC), which aims for up to 80 GW of installed photovoltaic capacity by 2030,” says Roberto Pasqua, Executive Director Southern and Eastern Europe at EDP Renewables.

Since entering the Italian market EDPR has installed more than 600 MW of wind and solar power. With additional projects under construction, the company is on track to reach by 2025 a capacity of 1 GW of clean energy of total installations since entering the country, reflecting EDP’s commitment to sustainability and its drive to develop solutions in the renewable energy sector. This expansion underscores the company’s key role in Italy’s energy transition and its focus on sustainable development.

Italy is set to play a central role in EDP’s growth in Europe. The company plans to invest further in the country, creating jobs through utility-scale renewable energy projects, both in wind and solar, as well as through distributed solar generation. Through its subsidiary EDP Energia Italia, which focuses on solar solutions for businesses, the company has already secured over 130 MWp in installations for self-consumption. EDP will continue to invest in this technology, which allows customers to produce their own energy, reducing carbon emissions, lowering electricity costs, and protecting against potential fluctuations in energy prices.

EDP aims to deliver about 6 GW of utility-scale solar capacity and around 1 GW of distributed solar generation worldwide by 2026.