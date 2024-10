Price dispute begins in the photovoltaic (PV) industry supply chain

This week, the silicon material market experienced low trading activity with limited transaction volumes as the signing period approaches its end. Although some leading companies are showing a price increase trend in small orders, this change has not affected the overall market price structure. Currently, silicon manufacturers are strongly supporting prices; however, downstream demand for crystal pulling remains weak, leaving the market in a cautious wait-and-see state.

Material Average Price (CNY/kg) Average Price (USD/kg) Weekly Change (%) N-type polysilicon 41.7 5.95 0.00 N-type granular silicon 37.3 5.32 0.00 Mono recharge 36.4 5.19 0.00 Mono dense 34.5 4.92 0.00 Mono popcorn 31.4 4.48 0.00

Silicon prices of the week

According to industry feedback, 14 companies are still undergoing maintenance or operating at reduced capacity. One company that was scheduled to increase production in September has now postponed its resumption plan to October, with no clear signs of recovery from other companies.

The Silicon Industry Association notes that silicon material supply is expected to grow by about 4% this month, while downstream wafer operating rates are decreasing, leading to a reduction in polysilicon demand of approximately 13%. In this context, silicon material inventory levels remain high, and a temporary supply-demand imbalance continues to pose some resistance to sustained price increases.

In the wafer sector, prices remained stable this week. According to SNE Research, September wafer production is expected to stabilize at 45-46 GW, below market demand; October’s output is anticipated to see slight growth. Wafer manufacturers continue to push for price increases, but terminal component prices are declining, resulting in low acceptance of price hikes in the battery component segment, leading to intense bargaining between buyers and sellers.

In the cell sector, prices also remained stable this week. SNE Research indicates that September cell production is expected to reach 50 GW, slightly exceeding the output levels of components during the same period. Currently, the cell segment is facing significant inventory buildup, with operating rates continuing to decline, maintaining a range of 40% to 50%. Given the lack of noticeable recovery in terminal market demand and ongoing decreases in component prices, cell prices are nearing their bottom, making short-term price increases unlikely.

Sebrina Fichtner