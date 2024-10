EU funds project to manufacture large-scale stable perovskite solar photovoltaic modules

A major research project aimed at accelerating the commercialization of perovskite solar technology, named Laperitivo, was recently launched in Genk, Belgium. Funded by the European Union, the project brings together 22 leading global partners, all working to enhance the efficiency and stability of large-area perovskite solar modules, marking a significant step towards industrialization of next-generation photovoltaic technology.

The core goal of the Laperitivo project is to achieve 22% efficiency for opaque perovskite modules with an area of 900 square centimeters, and 20% efficiency for semi-transparent modules. Led by IMEC, Fraunhofer ISE, TotalEnergies, and EDF, the project aims to tackle the technical barriers preventing the transition of perovskite technology from small-scale lab research to large-scale production.

Project coordinator Yinghuan Kuang stated at the launch meeting: “Perovskite photovoltaic technology is highly regarded for its efficiency and rapid advancement, but the leap from small-scale to large-scale production is challenging. The Laperitivo project is dedicated to overcoming these hurdles and enabling the mass production of high-performance perovskite modules through industrial-scale techniques.”

The project team will focus on techniques for depositing high-quality perovskite films and contact layers on large-area substrates, with rigorous indoor and outdoor field testing to assess the reliability, safety, recyclability, and sustainability of the modules.

Additionally, the project includes plans for a 200 MW pilot production line. However, Kuang acknowledged the many challenges ahead, including achieving uniform material deposition on large areas, reducing the impact of laser scribing on module interconnections, and improving long-term stability in outdoor testing.

The launch of the Laperitivo project not only marks a major step for Europe’s innovation in photovoltaic technology but also injects new momentum into global energy transition and sustainable development. The project is expected to run until February 2028.

Sebrina Fichtner