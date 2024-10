Cambodia to integrate wind power into national grid by 2026

Wind power is set to be connected to Cambodia’s national grid by 2026, adding a new clean energy source to diversify and strengthen the country’s energy supply, supporting the government’s goal of making electricity more affordable and sustainable, according to the Ministry of Mines and Energy.

Speaking at a lecture on “Cambodia’s Energy Policy”, organised in collaboration with the Royal University of Phnom Penh and the Club of Cambodian Journalists (CCJ) on Friday (Oct 4), energy minister Keo Rattanak revealed that the country’s energy sector has made rapid progress under government guidance.

From having no electricity in 1979, by the end of 2023, the country had electrified 14,151 villages, equating to 99.88 per cent of the country.

He noted that, particularly over the past 15 years, the government has focused on attracting investors to the sector to increase the supply of clean, affordable and sustainable power.

On efforts to green the sector, Rattanak emphasised Cambodia’s commitment to expanding clean energy sources, including investments in solar power and wind energy, particularly in Mondulkiri province.

“Cambodia is expanding its wind power capacity with six projects in Mondulkiri, generating a total of 900 megawatts,” he stated.

He also noted that the project is slated to begin operations in 2026, which will help reduce electricity costs in the future.

Rattanak highlighted that many foreign investors have cited the country’s reliable electric supply and availability of clean energy as key factors for relocating their factories to the country.

Te Taing Por, president of the Federation of Associations for Small and Medium Enterprises of Cambodia (FASMEC), previously mentioned that lowering electricity prices to match or fall below those of neighbouring countries would further boost the country’s attractiveness to investors.

He explained that energy costs are critical to production cycles, and reducing electricity prices would lower production costs and enhance the country’s competitiveness in international markets.

“Oil and electricity prices are crucial in attracting investors, as they are essential components of production, alongside raw material costs and labour. When these costs stabilise and decrease, investors will see more opportunities,” he added. – The Phnom Penh Post/ANN