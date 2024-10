Brazil’s electricity supply to 2024 is expected to increase by 7.8 GW between photovoltaic and wind energy

In September, the National Electric Energy Agency (ANEEL) recorded an increase of 711.33 megawatts (MW) in the country’s installed electricity generation capacity, an advance that contributed to a growth of 7.8 gigawatts (GW) in the electricity matrix throughout 2024. From January to September, 219 plants came into operation, of which approximately 90% are wind and solar photovoltaic plants.

The expansion in September was due to the entry into commercial operation of 24 plants, including 11 solar photovoltaic plants (491.83 MW), 10 wind plants (117.20 MW) and three thermoelectric plants (102.30 MW).

The plants that began operating in 2024 are installed in 15 states in the country’s five regions. The most notable, in descending order, are Bahia (1,973.60 MW), Minas Gerais (1,797.17 MW) and Rio Grande do Norte (1,746.35 MW). In September, the most significant expansion was recorded in Minas Gerais, with 10 new plants and an increase in supply of 451.23 MW. Bahia came in second place, with eight plants and 70.80 MW incorporated into the electricity matrix.

Total capacity is 205.7 GW

On October 1, Brazil had 205,722.5 MW of inspected power, according to data from ANEEL’s Generation Information System, SIGA, updated daily with data on plants in operation and awarded projects in the construction phase. Of this total in operation, according to SIGA, 84.74% of the plants are considered renewable.

A more detailed approach to the growth of the electricity supply can be found in the RALIE panel, which gathers information on the expansion of the electricity matrix. With an intuitive format, the tool expands access to inspection data of new plants in implementation and facilitates monitoring of the expansion of the generation supply according to year, region, type of energy source, among other filters. The objectives are to improve interactivity and provide more information on generation works.

The information on the panel is updated monthly based on on-site inspections of the works of the generating plants and on the data available in the Electric Generation Project Monitoring Report (Rapeel), which has the contribution of the companies inspected by a comprehensive analysis by the monitoring team.

https://www.gov.br/aneel/pt-br/centrais-de-conteudos/relatorios-e-indicadores/geracao