Spain approves 2.56 GW for 32 photovoltaic and hybrid wind and battery projects (BESS) in September

The Official State Gazette contains announcements for the month of September of 32 photovoltaic and hybrid wind and battery projects (BESS).

Application for the declaration of public utility of the Maira Beta Group Photovoltaic Plant of 140.127 MW and its evacuation infrastructures, in the municipal terms of La Vid de Bureba, Berzosa de Bureba, Vileña, Grisaleña, Llano de Bureba, Los Barrios de Bureba, Quintanilla San García, Valluércanes, Briviesca, Vallarta de Bureba, Valle de Tobalina, Busto de Bureba, Quintanaélez, Oña, Frías and Partido de la Sierra in Tobalina, in the province of Burgos, promoted by Solaria.

Application for recognition of public utility of the Elawan Olmedo I 49.61 MW photovoltaic solar installation, and its evacuation infrastructure, in the municipalities of Ramiro, Medina del Campo and Olmedo, in the province of Valladolid, promoted by Elawan Energy.

Prior administrative authorisation of the modifications and construction for the La Vega 109.26 MW photovoltaic installation, and its evacuation infrastructure, in the municipalities of Humanes de Madrid, Fuenlabrada, Parla, Griñón and Moraleja de Enmedio in the Community of Madrid, promoted by Capital Energy.

Environmental impact assessment report for the 10.2 MW Extresol 1 PV Solar Plant project, for hybridisation with the existing 49.9 MW Extresol 1 solar thermal plant, and part of its evacuation infrastructure in Torre Miguel Sesmero (Badajoz), promoted by Brookfield Renewable.

Application for a declaration of prior administrative authorisation for modifications and construction for the 43.23 MW Acequia Solar photovoltaic installation, and its evacuation infrastructure, in Guadalajara and Madrid, promoted by Ignis.

Request for Prior Administrative Authorization and Construction of modifications to the solar photovoltaic plant projects Páramos de la Sagra of 93 MW, Hayabusa of 75 MW, San Marcos of 100 MW and San Pedro of 75 MW and their evacuation infrastructures, in the municipal terms of Cedillo del Condado, Palomeque, Valmojado, Lominchar and Casarrubios del Monte (Toledo), promoted by Viridi.

Prior administrative authorization of modifications and construction for the La Campiña photovoltaic installation of 214.08 MW, and its evacuation infrastructure, in the municipal terms of Toledo, Argés, Cobisa, Burguillos de Toledo, Nambroca, Mocejón, Villaseca de la Sagra, Cobeja, Villaluenga de la Sagra, Yuncler, Yuncos and Cedillo del Condado (Toledo), promoted by Viridi.

Environmental Impact Determination Report for the 5 MW Helioenergy PV1 Photovoltaic Plant project, for hybridisation with the existing 50 MW Helioenergy 1 solar thermal plant, and its evacuation infrastructure, in Écija (Seville), promoted by Atlantica.

Environmental Impact Determination Report for the 5 MW Helioenergy PV2 Photovoltaic Plant project, for hybridisation with the existing 50 MW Helioenergy 2 solar thermal plant, and its evacuation infrastructure, in Écija (Seville), promoted by Atlantica.

Prior administrative authorisation for modifications and construction for the Sextante Solar photovoltaic plant, of 105.36 MW, and its evacuation infrastructures, in the municipal areas of Camarena, Chozas de Canales, Lominchar, Palomeque, Cedillo del Condado, El Viso de San Juan and Carranque, in the Province of Toledo, and Serranillos del Valle, Griñón and Moraleja de Enmedio, in the Community of Madrid, promoted by Verbund.

Application for declaration of public utility of the Stopper Solar photovoltaic plant of 114.30 MW and its evacuation infrastructures in the municipal area of ??Antequera in the province of Malaga, promoted by Verbund.

Application for declaration of public utility of the Reclamo Solar PFV photovoltaic plant of 49.105 MW, and its evacuation infrastructures, in the municipal areas of Antequera and Campillos, in the province of Malaga, promoted by Verbund.

Application for Declaration of Public Utility of the 156.39 MW Rehala Solar photovoltaic plant and its evacuation infrastructure in the municipalities of Antequera and Campillos in the province of Malaga, promoted by Verbund.

Application for Declaration of Public Utility of the 69.14 MW Orla Solar I photovoltaic solar plant and its evacuation infrastructure in the municipality of Coín, in the province of Malaga, promoted by Verbund.

Application for modification of the prior administrative and construction authorisation and the application for recognition of the public utility of the modified 2024 project, of the 25 MW Desma Wind Farm and its 32,075 MW Desma Solar photovoltaic hybridisation, and its evacuation infrastructures, in the municipal terms of Albillos, Arcos de la Llana, Buniel, Cavia, Cayuela, Estépar, Rabé de las Calzadas, San Mamés de Burgos, Tardajos and Villalbilla de Burgos, in the province of Burgos, promoted by Green Capital.

Application for modification of the prior administrative and construction authorisation and the application for recognition of the public utility of the 42.5 MW Jerez photovoltaic solar park, for its hybridisation with the existing 42.5 MW Jerez wind farm, and for part of its evacuation infrastructure, in the municipal term of Jerez de la Frontera (Cádiz), promoted by Engie.

Environmental impact statement for the San Lorenzo C. 27.83 MW PV Plant project for hybridisation with the existing San Lorenzo C. 28,125 MW wind farm, and for part of its evacuation infrastructure, in the province of Valladolid, promoted by EDP Renovables.

Prior administrative authorisation of the construction modifications, and the declaration of public utility, for the Mudarra 1 photovoltaic installation of 52.525 MW and its evacuation infrastructures, in the municipal terms of Villalba de los Alcores, Valladolid and Medina de Rioseco, in the province of Valladolid, promoted by Abei Energy.

Prior administrative authorisation of the modifications and the declaration of public utility, for the Mudarra 2 photovoltaic installation of 65 MW and its evacuation infrastructures, in the municipal terms of Villalba de los Alcores, Medina de Rioseco, Valladolid and La Mudarra, in the province of Valladolid, promoted by Abei Energy.

Request for modification of the prior administrative and construction authorisation for the Alten Tres Cantos photovoltaic solar park, of 100 MWp and 97.60 MW and its evacuation infrastructure, in the municipal terms of El Cubillo de Uceda and Uceda (Guadalajara Province), and Torremocha de Jarama, Torrelaguna, El Vellón, El Molar, San Agustín de Guadalix and Colmenar Viejo (Madrid Province), promoted by Alten.

Prior administrative authorisation for modifications and construction for the Recova Solar photovoltaic installation, of 72.5 MW, and its evacuation infrastructure, in Colmenar de Oreja, Belmonte de Tajo, Chinchón, Valdelaguna, Arganda del Rey, Perales de Tajuña and Morata de Tajuña, Community of Madrid, in the province of Málaga, promoted by TotalEnergies.

Resolution of the General Directorate of Quality and Environmental Assessment formulating an environmental impact statement for the Venus photovoltaic solar park project, with 105 MW of installed capacity, in Algodre and Coreses (Zamora), promoted by Wedge Directorship, related to Grupo Avintia.

Request for prior administrative authorisation of the file, consisting of the hybrid Ríos FV plant with 36 MW of photovoltaic and 30.5 MW of wind power, and its evacuation infrastructure, in the municipal terms of Pedrola and Plasencia de Jalón, in the province of Zaragoza, possibly promoted by Iberia Solar, although the company’s corporate name coincides with that of Repsol.

Application for prior administrative authorisation and construction of the self-consumption project consisting jointly of a 48.02 MW hybrid photovoltaic installation, called Autoconsumo Puertollano, and a 4 MW hybrid storage module called BESS Autoconsumo Puertollano, together with its evacuation infrastructure, located in the municipality of Puertollano, Ciudad Real, promoted by Repsol.

Prior administrative and construction authorisation for the Las Tadeas Solar photovoltaic installation of 46.14 MW, and its evacuation infrastructure, for its hybridisation with the existing Las Tadeas wind farm of 39.05 MW, in Paredes de Nava and Cardeñosa de Volpejera (Palencia), promoted by Alstom.

Public utility application for the project to execute the PSFV Bizarrona Photovoltaic Solar Plant of 13 MW, in the municipality of El Puerto de Santa María, promoted by Greencells Group.

Report on the determination of environmental impact of the Caldereros photovoltaic plant project of 39.93 MW, and its evacuation infrastructure, for its hybridisation with the Caldereros wind farm, of 37.8 MW, in Hombrados and El Pobo de Dueñas, Guadalajara, promoted by Enel Green Power.

Application for Declaration of Public Utility of the Andrea photovoltaic plant of 263.37 MW, and its associated evacuation infrastructures in the municipality of Antas, province of Almería, promoted by Enel Green.

Application for Prior Administrative Authorization and Construction for the hybrid storage facilities with batteries Bess Tabernas I and Bess Tabernas II of 19.8 MW each, and their evacuation infrastructure, in the province of Almería, for their hybridization with the photovoltaic solar plants FV Tabernas I and FV Tabernas II, promoted by Naturgy.

On the other hand, the processing of the authorization procedure for the PSFV Martelilla photovoltaic solar park project, with 118.19 MW of installed capacity, and its evacuation infrastructure, in the province of Cádiz, promoted by a company belonging to Benbros Solar, is progressing.

In addition, the Directorate General of Energy Policy and Mines has rejected the request for prior administrative authorisation of the Oropesa photovoltaic solar park, with a peak power of 300 MW and a nominal power of 250 MW, and its evacuation infrastructure, in the provinces of Toledo and Madrid, submitted by Energía Ercam. The project obtained an unfavourable Environmental Impact Statement in January 2023.