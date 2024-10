EDP donates photovoltaic installations to support firefighters

EDP, a global leader in renewable energy and energy transition, will install photovoltaic panels and donate generators to support selected units of the State Fire Service. The goal is to create better conditions and ensure energy independence for the firefighters in the areas most-affected by the recent floods in Poland.

Recognizing the efforts of firefighters in the aftermath of the floods in Poland, EDP will fund the installation of at least five photovoltaic installations and five power generators for selected District Headquarters of the State Fire Service.

These photovoltaic installations, which should be completely operational in early 2025, will provide firefighters with greater energy independence, allowing them to minimize the risk associated with a power grid failure, enabling them to secure more effective and faster assistance. These installations will also reduce the cost of energy for these brigades and guarantee that part of their energy consumption is made from renewable sources.

“Severe environmental hazards are becoming more frequent due to climate change. EDP has in its core mission to lead the energy transition to cleaner sources and to support communities. In the face of the tragedy that has affected many southern regions of Poland, help and solidarity gain a special meaning. We are impressed by the courage and dedication of the firefighters who risked their own safety to save the lives and property of others. We can all do our part. And that’s why we want support to support fire brigades with tools essential for even more effective action in the future” – says Ireneusz Kulka, Country Manager EDP Energia Polska.

The locations where the photovoltaic panels and generators will be installed will be selected in cooperation with the Regional Chiefs of the State Fire Service to ensure the convenient allocation. EDP, which has been present in Poland since 2007, is one of the key private investors in the country, having invested so far more than 7 billion zlotys. The company has a track record of supporting local communities in the country, having established partnerships with 22 municipalities where EDP has introduced long-term education and recreation programmes such as Your Energy and Wind Cup, which highlight the benefits of renewable energy.