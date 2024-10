New Jersey Coast Wind Farm Gets Approval to Begin Construction

Atlantic Shores South Projects 1 and 2 secured key federal approval to begin building what is positioned to become New Jersey’s first offshore wind farm, the Interior Department announced.

The approval of the projects’ construction and operations plans, which forecast a generation capacity of 2.8 GW of electricity, enables developers to start construction next year, Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind Chief Executive Joris Veldhoven said in a statement on Wednesday.

Atlantic Shores South Projects 1 and 2 are an equal partnership between Shell New Energies US LLC, a subsidiary of Shell plc, and EDF-RE Offshore Development, LLC, a subsidiary of EDF Renewables North America.

If built as approved by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, the entire wind farm could power nearly one million homes, according to the agency, and would add nearly 10% to the Biden administration’s aim of deploying 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy capacity by 2030.

The milestone comes just one year after a major setback for efforts to bring offshore wind to the region.

The Ocean Wind 1 and 2 projects, which would have together provided more than 2.2 GW off the New Jersey coast, were canceled last October by Danish multinational energy company Ørsted. The company had pointed to high inflation, rising interest rates, and supply chain bottlenecks as reasons for their cancellation.

Atlantic Shores South Projects 1 and 2 will include 197 total locations for wind turbine generators, offshore substations and a meteorological tower, according to the developers’ plans, and subsea transmission cables will connect wind turbines to New Jersey homes in Atlantic City and Sea Girt.

