Wind energy (21.1%) and photovoltaic (19.5%) dominate electricity generation in September in Spain

During this month of September, renewables have generated 33% more than in the same period of the previous year and have accounted for 53% of the monthly mix.

National electricity demand experienced an increase of 3.1% in September compared to the same month of the previous year, once the effects of temperature and working hours have been discounted. In gross terms, a demand of 19,831 GWh is estimated, 1.2% more than in September 2023.





Evolution of national demand to September 2024

In the first nine months of 2024, Spain has registered an accumulated demand of 185,599 GWh, 0.9% more than in the same period of 2023. Once the effects of working hours and temperatures have been taken into account, demand grows by 1.5% compared to the same period of the previous year.

This September, renewables generated 11,513 GWh, 33% more than in the same month of 2023, and reached a share of 53% of the total, while 77% of the electrical energy was produced without emitting equivalent CO2.

The first source of production for the month was nuclear, with 22.9% of the total, followed by wind power, which increased its generation by 27.6% compared to September 2023, reaching a share of 21.1%, and solar photovoltaic, a technology that experienced a growth of 25.6%, is placed as the third source of the month, with 19.5% of the mix.



Generation structure – September 2024

Peninsula demand increases by 3.3%

At the peninsular level and once the effects of working hours and temperature have been taken into account, demand has been 3.2% higher than in September 2023. In gross terms, demand for this month has been 18,486 GWh, 1.3% higher than that of the same month of the previous year.

In the cumulative period from January to September of this year, peninsular demand has been 174,055 GWh, 0.9% higher than that recorded in 2023. Once the effects of working hours and temperatures have been taken into account, peninsular demand has grown by 1.5% compared to the same period of the previous year.

The set of peninsular renewables generated 32.9% more this September than in September 2023, reaching 11,265 GWh with which it achieved a share of 54.9% of the total national production structure. For its part, emission-free technologies contributed 80.3% of the total.

The peninsular generation structure in September is also led by nuclear, which has been responsible for 24.2% of the total, followed by wind power with 21.6% and solar photovoltaic with 20.2%.

The electrical system in the Balearic and Canary Islands

In the Balearic Islands, electricity demand in September has been 0.1% higher than in the same month of 2023, once the effects of work and temperatures have been taken into account. Thus, gross demand is estimated at 562,009 MWh, 0.8% lower than in September of the previous year. From January to September 2024, gross demand in the Balearic Islands is estimated at 4,696,360 MWh, 0.4% less than in the same period in 2023.

In terms of generation, the combined cycle, with 65.3% of the energy produced in the Balearic Islands, was the main source of energy for the islands this month. For its part, renewable energy generated in the Balearic community represented 15.1% of the total. Renewable production in the Balearic Islands grew by 34.6% in September compared to the same month of the previous year.

In addition, during this month of September, the submarine link between the Peninsula and Mallorca contributed to covering 28.8% of the Balearic electricity demand.

For its part, in the Canary Islands, the demand for electricity increased by 0.4% compared to the same month in 2023, taking into account the effects of work and temperatures. In gross terms, demand was 745,626 MWh, 0.1% more. In the first nine months of 2024, the Canary Islands’ demand is estimated at 6,548,841 MWh, 1% more than in the same period of 2023.

As for electricity generation in the Canary Islands, the combined cycle, with 41.3% of the total, was also the main source in August. Renewables reached a share of 25.1% of production by generating 187,201 MWh, 37% more than in September 2023. For its part, the wind energy contribution during this month was 20.3% of the total, reaching a growth of 46.7% compared to its production in September 2023.