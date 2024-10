Nordex receives 66 MW order for wind power from the UK

At the end of September, Nordex Group received a 66 MW order in Scotland. Nordex Group will supply twelve N149/5.X wind turbines for the construction of a new onshore wind farm for Capital Dynamics, a global, independent private asset management company that has been investing directly in clean energy assets in the UK since 2010 and currently owns and operates almost 2 GW of subsidy-free clean energy assets across Europe. The order also includes a premium service contract for the wind turbines for 30 years.

The Douglas West Extension is being built about 40 kilometres south-east of Glasgow, in a rural region in South Lanarkshire. The site is characterised by excellent continuous wind conditions, which allow for a high degree of utilisation of the turbines. Douglas West Extension is part of a larger wind farm group with several existing and approved wind farms in the vicinity.

From summer 2025, the Nordex Group will supply and install the wind turbines on tubular steel towers with a hub height of 125 metres, thus meeting the required total construction height of 200 metres for each unit.

Jason Welch, Managing Director of Nordex Group UK & Ireland: “We are honoured to deliver highly efficient turbines to our valued customer, Capital Dynamics, for their Douglas West extension project. This will be another important onshore wind project in the UK that will help reduce energy bills and increase the country’s energy independence and security.”

The Group has installed more than 52 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets throughout its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around €6.5 billion in 2023. The company currently has more than 10,200 employees and the Group’s manufacturing network includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, the United States and Mexico. Nordex’s product portfolio currently focuses on 4 to 6 MW+ onshore turbines that are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited space availability and regions with limited grid capacity.