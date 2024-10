Clemesí photovoltaic power plant will inject 115 megawatts into Peru’s electrical system

Minister Rómulo Mucho inaugurates important photovoltaic energy infrastructure in the Moquegua region.

The Minister of Energy and Mines, Rómulo Mucho, arrived in the district of Mariscal Nieto (Moquegua) to inaugurate the new Clemesí photovoltaic solar power plant, which has an installed capacity of 115 megawatts and prevents the emission of 135,000 tons of carbon dioxide (CO?) per year.

“The new plant will inject clean energy into the National Interconnected Electrical System (SEIN),” said the Ministry of Energy and Mines (Minem) on Monday, in a press release.

Built with US$ 78 million by the company Orygen, Clemesí is a reflection of the confidence that Peru gives to investors from around the world to carry out large projects that contribute to development and economic growth, “offering energy security and generating jobs.”

“I bring the greetings of our president Dina Boluarte and I want to tell you that Peru is a country blessed by its capacity to generate renewable energy. In hydropower we have 70 gigawatts of potential; in solar energy, 937 gigawatts; and in wind energy we reached 20 gigawatts,” Mucho stressed.

The minister stressed that all electricity generation technologies are important, because they contribute to diversifying our energy matrix and providing energy security to the country in the event of contingencies.

“We must be intelligent: rivers also dry up, as in other countries, and this affects hydroelectricity; Camisea gas can be exhausted. We have to manage various sources to generate greater competitiveness for the benefit of the user –he said–. We must continue to advance towards renewable energies.”

The head of Minem said that the Clemesí solar power plant has been possible through the coordination of efforts between the private sector and the National Government, involved in the objective of moving forward with investments in infrastructure that contribute to improving the quality of life of Peruvians.

The largest photovoltaic solar complex in the country

The Clemesí plant takes advantage of the sun’s photovoltaic energy through 229,140 bifacial panels installed on more than 276.46 hectares; and together with the Rubí solar plant, of 145 MW, they consolidate the largest solar complex in the country.

“Without energy there is no possible development; the quality and security of the electric supply are directly related to the economic growth of a nation, that is clear to us –he added–. We will continue to advance in the development of a clean, sustainable and resilient generation.”

For his part, Marco Fragale, CEO of Orygen, pointed out that the construction and start-up of Clemesí represents a milestone in the Peruvian energy sector on its path towards energy transition.

In this regard, he stressed that the company has a portfolio of projects of up to US$ 1,000 million to invest in renewable energy in the coming years.