RWE expands its photovoltaic (PV) footprint in the UK and launches an industry-leading Solar Developers Charter

RWE, the UK’s leading power generator, has announced the start of construction of a further four of its solar projects in the UK. It brings the total number to 11, and marks a further step in the growth of the company’s renewable energy footprint and support for the UK’s net-zero ambitions.

At the same time, the global renewables leader has launched a new UK Solar Developers Charter, a unique move within the sector, and which demonstrates RWE’s dedication to placing social, economic, and environmental well-being at the heart of its development and construction activities.

The new UK Solar Developers Charter formalises RWE’s commitment to engaging with local communities and ensuring that its solar projects deliver long-term benefits, including economic opportunities and environmental stewardship. The Charter outlines the company’s approach to protecting biodiversity, supporting local jobs, and creating lasting value for the regions where it operates.

The four new solar farms – Copse Lodge, Fraddon, Laynes Wood and Wick Farm – will have a combined installed capacity of around 200 megawatts (MWac), capable of providing enough clean, renewable electricity to power over 80,000 UK homes. The new projects are scheduled to be operational by 2026 helping to produce clean electricity for decades to come.

Both announcements were made by Katja Wünschel, RWE’s CEO RWE Renewables Europe & Australia during a visit to the company’s Cotmoor Solar Project in Nottinghamshire, UK. Also joining the visit was Baroness Taylor of Stevenage, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government. Construction work at Cotmoor is already over 75% complete, the most advanced of RWE’s UK solar fleet to date, and is set to become its first operational solar project in the country.

Katja Wünschel, CEO RWE Renewables Europe & Australia: “Starting construction on these four new solar farms marks another major step in our renewable energy journey here in the UK. With 11 solar projects now in construction, RWE is making an important contribution to ensuring a cleaner, more sustainable energy future. We are proud to play a leading role in supporting the UK’s net-zero ambitions and helping to secure affordable, green energy for generations to come. In addition, our new Developers Charter will help frame how our projects will not only deliver clean energy but also leave a positive, lasting legacy on local ecosystems and communities, setting a clear standard for environmental responsibility in the delivery of solar power.”

Baroness Taylor of Stevenage, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State: “It was a pleasure to visit RWE’s Cotmoor solar farm to see progress on the construction of the project which, once operational, will generate enough clean power for 24,000 UK homes. I welcome its ‘Developers Charter’ formalising the company’s commitment to good site management, meaningful community engagement and respect for the local environment. Ensuring the delivery of clean, affordable and reliable green energy projects, working to best practice development and delivery principles, is an important objective for the Government.”

The Developer’s Charter follows hot on the heels of RWE’s commitment to deliver significant biodiversity net gain across its solar portfolio, ensuring that RWE’s solar farms not only contribute to the country’s renewable energy goals but also support rich, thriving ecosystems for local wildlife and habitats.

Since 2022, RWE has expanded its solar and co-located battery storage development fleet into one of the largest in the UK.

In addition to its solar projects, RWE is also actively developing and investing in wind energy and battery storage solutions across the UK. These new solar initiatives form part of RWE’s wider global strategy to significantly increase its renewable energy capacity by 2030. The company has ambitions invest €8bn net from 2024 to 2030 into low-carbon projects, helping to reduce carbon emissions and support energy security.