GE Vernova to supply wind turbines to Boulder Creek wind farm in Australia

GE Vernova has entered into an agreement with Aula Energy and CS Energy to supply 38 of its 6MW, 164m turbines for the Boulder Creek Wind Farm in Queensland, Australia.

Located 40km south-west of Rockhampton, the wind project marks the first standalone project-financed split-scope wind farm in the country.

The addition of Boulder Creek brings the total number of GE Vernova 6MW platform turbines in Australia to over 250.

The contract, finalised in the third quarter of 2024, also includes a five-year full-service agreement.

The Boulder Creek wind farm will generate enough electricity for about 85,000 Australian homes and is projected to offset approximately 379,000 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent each year.

This achievement builds on the grid approvals already obtained for the 6MW platform across New South Wales, Victoria, and South Australia.

Preparatory works for the site are set to begin before the end of 2024, with the main construction activities scheduled to increase from early to mid-2025.

The wind farm is anticipated to commence operations in 2027.

GE Vernova’s Onshore Wind business boasts an installed base of around 56,000 turbines and nearly 120GW of capacity globally.

The 6MW platform chosen for the Boulder Creek Wind Farm is recognised as the most widely used onshore wind turbine above 5MW outside of China.

GE Vernova Onshore Wind CCO Gilan Sabatier said: “We are delighted to be working closely together with our customers, CS Energy and Aula Energy to bring reliable and affordable wind energy to Australia to increase the renewable energy mix.

“This project is another example of GE Vernova’s ability to deliver on our workhorse strategy – producing fewer variants in large quantities at scale to drive quality and reliability across the fleet for our customers.

“With a broad cross-portfolio of capabilities underpinned by world-leading technology, GE Vernova is uniquely positioned to help lead the energy transition.”

Earlier this month, GE Vernova secured five contracts for onshore wind projects in Spain, featuring its 6.1MW turbines with 158m rotors.

GE Vernova collaborated with Aula Energy, Powerlink Queensland, and the Australian Energy Market Operator to secure the grid connection offer well before the project’s financial closure.