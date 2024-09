UNEF positively values the commitment to photovoltaics in the update of the PNIEC

The Spanish Photovoltaic Union (UNEF) congratulates MITECO for its commitment to renewable energies, especially photovoltaics, and highlights that the objectives, although ambitious, are necessary to achieve decarbonisation and industrial competitive advantage in our country.

The update of the PNIEC objectives presented today is especially committed to the development of photovoltaics to achieve the desired decarbonisation of our country, and represents a significant advance towards the energy transition and the fulfilment of climate objectives.

With these new objectives, photovoltaics will contribute significantly to the 3.2% increase in GDP forecast in the update of the PNIEC.

“The challenge is ambitious but necessary to achieve the decarbonisation of our country and to underpin the competitive advantage that we have at the moment. “For the first time in history, Spain is facing an industrial revolution with a competitive advantage in the price of electricity, since, thanks to photovoltaics, we can produce electricity at less than half the price of the European average,” says José Donoso, general director of the Spanish Photovoltaic Union (UNEF).

UNEF applauds the work and career of Teresa Rivera as third vice president of the Government of Spain and minister for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge: “with this commitment to a PNIEC consistent with the needs of the country and the trajectory of recent years, Teresa Rivera completes her work of transforming the energy sector by responding to the current needs of both economic growth and decarbonisation.”

UNEF points out that it is possible to achieve the objectives of the PNIEC if both society and the photovoltaic industry continue to collaborate in the search for solutions that respond to the challenges facing the sector, among which it highlights:

Social acceptance: It is crucial that society understands the benefits of photovoltaic projects, that they are located in suitable places and that they do not represent a threat to security or rural development. On the contrary, they offer a significant opportunity for these areas.

Electrification: Although the decarbonisation of the electricity sector has been a success in Spain, it is necessary to continue moving decisively towards electrification, replacing fossil fuels with electric energy to achieve a true energy transition.

Storage: Energy storage is essential to expand the availability of solar energy beyond the hours of radiation. This will ensure supply to consumers and reduce the use of combined cycles for electricity generation. UNEF considers that a regulatory framework is necessary to encourage this progress.