Türkiye’s shift to wind power and photovoltaic (PV) stalls in 2023

Türkiye’s shift toward renewables stalled in 2023, with wind production declining for the first time and Poland surpassing Türkiye in solar photovoltaic (PV) generation.

Wind turbines used to generate electricity are seen near the town of Susurluk in Balikesir province, Türkiye, August 31, 2017. (Reuters Photo)

A report by Climate Analytics and NewClimate Institute highlights the urgent need for Türkiye to boost its wind and solar energy capacity significantly. To meet climate goals, production from these sources must triple by 2030.

The report emphasizes that by 2050, solar energy is expected to provide over half of Türkiye’s total electricity, while wind energy will contribute about one-third. However, the country became the second-largest coal-fired electricity producer in Europe in 2023, complicating the transition to renewable energy.

In 2023, the shift toward wind and solar energy slowed, with wind production declining for the first time and Poland surpassing Türkiye in solar generation. Despite rising electricity demand, coal usage has increased since 2021, hindering the renewable transition.