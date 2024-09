Portugal: RWE to support Port of Setúbal to become a logistic hub for floating offshore wind

RWE is collaborating with the Port Authority of Setúbal to facilitate enhancements in its port infrastructure, supporting Portugal’s ambitious industrialisation objectives linked to the development of floating offshore wind energy. This agreement underscores a strong commitment to leveraging shared knowledge and expertise to drive industrial growth in Portuguese ports.

Through a Letter of Support, RWE and the Port of Setúbal will explore the potential of the port, located south of Lisboa, to become an important industrial hub for the marshalling, assembly, and deployment of key components for large-scale floating offshore wind projects. Early development of the national port infrastructure will position Portugal to harness the full potential of the floating offshore wind industry, and potentially explore opportunities for industrial synergies beyond the Portuguese market.

Álvaro de Miguel, Country Lead Portugal at RWE Offshore Wind: “Portugal is well-positioned to become a key market in the floating offshore wind sector. We support the Port of Setúbal’s goal to become a logistics hub for floating wind projects. Enhancing port capacity and supply chains is crucial for the successful deployment of commercial-scale projects. This will create opportunities to attract investment, spur growth, and generate skilled employment. RWE is actively exploring opportunities and looks forward to the next steps for floating offshore wind development in Portugal.”

Carlos Correia, Chairman of the Board at Port Authority of Setúbal: “Our sustainable development strategy is clearly outlined and aims to make the Port of Setúbal a HUB2GREEN, transforming this port into an economic hub for sustainable development projects in areas such as biofuels, offshore wind, bio-industry, sustainable ship repair, among others. We are proud that RWE, one of the world leading companies in offshore wind, supports us in our development to become a logistical hub for floating offshore wind. Our port is suitable for the marshalling, assembly and deployment of main components, like floating substructures and mooring systems. We are well positioned to cover the future needs of the growing floating wind industry.”

Portugal has favorable wind speeds and is gearing up for its first offshore wind auction. The Portuguese government has agreed on floating offshore wind as the preferred technology for offshore wind, based on the country’s considerable water depths. The Portuguese government have already undertaken significant preparatory work ahead of awarding the floating offshore wind development rights.

RWE is leading the way towards cost competitive commercial-scale floating offshore wind

RWE’s ambition is to safely develop, build and operate cost-competitive floating offshore wind project across the world and has already secured a commercial-scale floating wind lease off the Californian coast. RWE is also involved in two high-profile demonstration projects, which are in operation: Tetra Spar in Norway and DemoSATH in Spain. Furthermore, RWE is exploring floating wind in other European markets, the US and the APAC region.