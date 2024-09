Nordex receives provisional type certificate for N175/6.X wind turbine

TÜV SÜD has issued the IECRE provisional type certificate (P-TC) for the N175/6.X wind turbines and handed it over to the Nordex Group at WindEnergy Hamburg on 24 September 2024.

With the receipt of the provisional type certificate, the Nordex Group can now start series production of the N175/6.X while field tests are being carried out on the prototype. The provisional type certificate also includes the final “Design Assessment Conformity Declaration” (DECS) for the turbine, which confirms the conformity of the design with the relevant standards and regulations.

Type certification according to IECRE is particularly important for the international marketing of wind turbines: it is often considered a prerequisite for tendering procedures in international wind energy projects. As a recognised procedure and an essential step in the project certification process, project developers and wind farm operators around the world rely on turbines that are certified to international standards.

The Group has installed more than 52 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets throughout its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around €6.5 billion in 2023. The company currently has more than 10,200 employees and the Group’s manufacturing network includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, the US and Mexico. Nordex’s product portfolio currently focuses on onshore turbines between 4 and 6 MW+, designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited space availability and regions with limited grid capacity.