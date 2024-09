Greening wins contract to build 60 MW photovoltaic plant for Zelestra in the US

Greening Group has been selected by Zelestra to undertake the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) work for a 60 megawatt (MWac) photovoltaic power generation plant in the United States.

Specifically, Greening’s US subsidiary will carry out the ‘EPC’ work for the ‘Jasper County Solar Project’ photovoltaic plant, located in Jasper County (Indiana) and which will be installed on a surface of 183 hectares. The construction of the plant will start in the last quarter of this year and will continue until the last quarter of 2025.

Zelestra will sell the renewable energy from the plant through a renewable energy certificate purchase agreement (EAPA) to support the operations of a large technology company in the region.

Greening Group CEO Ignacio Salcedo said that this project “represents the definitive confirmation of the success of the commitment to the North American market, which with this project represents 40% of our total portfolio.”

“The growing presence in the United States market is one of the pillars of our 2024-2026 strategic plan, announced to the market last May,” he added.

With this project, 40% of the megawatts in the company’s Solutions portfolio are located in the United States. This division had a turnover of 94.5 million euros at the end of 2023, 94% of the consolidated turnover.

The Granada-based firm operates in the main economies of Europe, Mexico and the United States and has been listed on the stock exchange since April 2023.