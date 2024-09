Vestas secures its largest onshore wind power plant to date in Japan with 134 MW order from Invenergy

Vestas has secured a 134 MW order from Invenergy for the Inaniwa wind power centre in Iwate Prefecture in Japan. It is Vestas’ largest onshore order to date in the Japanese market.

The order includes the supply and installation supervision of 32 V117-4.2 MW wind turbines, as well as a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service contract, designed to ensure optimised performance and long-term business certainty for this valued partner.

“We are delighted to partner with Invenergy in Japan again and deliver our industry-leading wind energy solutions for a wind farm, which is the largest onshore wind project to date for Vestas in Japan. “By leveraging our wind energy expertise and know-how, we look forward to further contributing to Japan’s carbon neutrality goal, through collaborations with our customers,” said Purvin Patel, President, Vestas Asia Pacific.

“Invenergy continues to drive a number of projects in Japan to meet the needs of customers and communities as demand for carbon-free energy increases,” said Masa Oya, Senior Vice President and Head of Invenergy in Japan. “We are proud to work with Vestas on this important order and look forward to delivering another clean energy project in Japan that contributes to the country’s clean energy goals and invests in communities.”

Deliveries of the wind turbines are expected to begin in the first half of 2027, while commissioning is planned for the first quarter of 2020. 2028.

Since its first turbine installation in 1993, Vestas has installed more than 1,180 MW of wind turbines in Japan.