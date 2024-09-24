The wind sector welcomes the approval of the new Royal Decree on offshore wind power as one of the drivers for achieving the objectives of the new PNIEC

Approval of the update of the National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan 2023-2030. Achievable objectives for wind power in Spain

Following the approval of the PNIEC, the installation objectives for wind power for 2030 of 62 GW are maintained, which include 3 GW of offshore wind power, already reflected in the draft circulated in 2023.

In order to achieve these objectives, it is necessary to accelerate the current pace of processing and installation of wind technology, with a development that is linear, agile and orderly until 2030, and with an approach that takes into consideration the entire value chain located in our country.

The greater electrification of the economy at the appropriate pace is the main vector that will make it possible to achieve the 2030 objectives of reducing emissions, and is also necessary to make investments in renewable energies within the current functioning of the European electricity market.

The Spanish wind sector, with 100% of the value chain located in our country, is a fundamental pillar for economic growth, the creation of qualified employment and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and maintains a firm conviction of playing a leading role in the fulfillment of the PNIEC.

The commitment to the growth of the internal market and the development of new wind power in Spain is essential to ensure the competitiveness of our industry in the global market and contribute significantly to economic, environmental and industrial objectives. Spain needs an ambitious, agile, linear and healthy wind market, and to guarantee a competitive, solid and stable industry.

5 LINES OF ACTION TO ACHIEVE THE OBJECTIVES BY 2030

For the wind sector, it is essential to work on the following 5 lines of action:

1) greater agility, coordination and simplicity in the processing of wind projects;

2) implement incentive mechanisms for electrification to reach electricity demand levels in line with the PNIEC path and resolve the tensions of low prices caused by the imbalance of demand and supply;

3) continue working in the territories for a good coexistence of wind power with society and the environment

4) An evolved design of renewable energy auctions that takes into account criteria and standards of added value beyond pure price, with quotas by technology and focused on maximizing the decarbonization of the mix;

5) The application of industrial policy measures that ensure the value chain “made in and by Europe”, the reinforcement of the capacities of the Spanish value chain and the monitoring of compliance with international trade rules to avoid anti-competitive practices.

CONTRIBUTION OF WIND POWER TO THE SPANISH ECONOMY

The contribution of wind power to GDP already amounts to 0.5%, with almost €6,000 million annually, the sector has 40,000 highly qualified jobs, the personnel expenditure of the companies in the sector is one of the highest in the industrial fabric in our country, with figures equivalent to sectors such as telecommunications or the pharmaceutical industry, exports exceed €2,500 annually placing us in 5th place in the world ranking, and the development of patents continues to be a leader in our country, occupying 6th place worldwide.

Approval of the Royal Decree on offshore wind power. A decisive step towards starting offshore wind projects in Spain

The approval by the Council of Ministers of the Royal Decree regulating the production of electrical energy in facilities located at sea is the milestone that the wind sector has been waiting for for a long time to activate the deployment of floating offshore wind power on our coasts.

The wind sector and the industry associated with the deployment of offshore wind power consider it necessary and urgent to continue advancing in the following regulatory steps in order to have the first auction in 2025 as well as an indicative calendar for the following years.

If the objectives of the PNIEC are met, 7,500 new jobs will be created with the installation of the initial 3 GW, contributing more than €2,000 million annually to the national GDP.

In Spain, no offshore wind project will be approved that does not comply with each of the required environmental and occupation criteria, respect coexistence with other activities and protect the environment. All offshore wind projects that are awarded in future auctions will have to obtain a favourable environmental impact statement (EIS).

For the development of the 3 GW of offshore wind in Spain, less than 0.1% of the surface of territorial waters will be needed.

The objectives for the development of offshore wind in Spain are set out in the Offshore Wind and Marine Energy Roadmap and the new National International Plan.

The Maritime Space Management Plans (POEM) approved in 2023 include an area corresponding to High Potential Zones for Renewable Energy (ZAPER) with an area of ??5,000 square kilometres, that is, only 0.46% of territorial waters. To achieve the total offshore wind development objectives by 2030, less than 1,000 km2 will be needed (less than 0.1% of the surface area of ??territorial waters).

COEXISTENCE OF USES AND ACTIVITIES IN MARITIME SPACE AND ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION

According to the Maritime Space Management Plans (POEM) (approved by RD 150/23) the promoters of floating offshore wind projects, as well as the competent administrations, will take into consideration the following criteria for the development of any wind project at sea. Only projects that meet very demanding requirements from an environmental, occupation, and coexistence with other activities point of view may be carried out.

In Spain, no offshore wind project will be approved that does not comply with each of the environmental and occupation requirements indicated, respect coexistence with other activities, and protect the environment.

The POEMs have had to undergo two legal scrutiny processes:

The methodology for their preparation and their content have been subject to a mandatory Strategic Environmental Assessment (EAE) in which all administrations, environmental NGOs, institutions, sector associations and the general public have had the opportunity to participate.

On the other hand, through the approval of RD 150/2023 by which the maritime spatial planning plans of the five Spanish marine demarcations are approved. In the approval of this Royal Decree, as for the EAE of the POEMs, all the actors interested in this subject have also been able to provide their objections.

Additionally, all offshore wind projects that are ultimately awarded in future auctions will have to obtain a favourable environmental impact statement (EIS). This process also involves a public participation process and requires project promoters to carry out detailed studies on the marine birds, fauna and flora present in the area of ??the parks and the potential for coexistence with them.

AVIFAUNA MONITORING AND PROTECTION

Each offshore wind project and each species will be analysed in detail in the process of obtaining the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS). An example can be highlighted, which according to the European reference studies carried out on the coexistence of offshore wind farms and the Balearic shearwater (the most endangered species of seabird in Spain), have determined that the risk of collision of these species is weak, given that they always fly at a very low altitude and are agile[1].

In order to obtain the EIS, offshore wind farms will have to study the behaviour of all birds in the area of ??the parks to determine the possible challenges to their coexistence. As in the case of the Balearic shearwater, it will be necessary to analyse the species that may be affected by the development of offshore wind farms and study and determine the possible measures for their compatibility through the necessary preventive or corrective measures.

For all the above, we reiterate that in Spain no offshore wind project will be approved that does not comply with each of the environmental and occupation requirements indicated, respect coexistence with other activities and protect the environment.

OPPORTUNITY FOR THE COUNTRY. TECHNOLOGICAL AND INDUSTRIAL HUB

Spain has an opportunity to position the Spanish offshore wind industry as an international benchmark. In this area, and specifically in floating technology, Spain is a technological and industrial hub worldwide, being the country that currently has the largest number of patents for floating solutions. The offshore wind industry encompasses a value chain that includes ports, shipyards, wind turbine manufacturers, wind farm developers and service companies, resource analysis, environmental protection, etc. The entire value chain provides solidity to the industrial framework and guarantees stable and qualified employment.

The installation of up to 3 GW will generate a driving effect on an industrial sector that already has a leading position worldwide, but that needs to develop the local market to consolidate its competitiveness in the field of floating offshore wind power. We have the value chain and the infrastructure necessary to address the development of offshore wind power on our coasts and to be an international benchmark in floating offshore wind technology.